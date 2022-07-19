MSCPAC Commander Presents Coast Guard Award to MT Maersk Peary

Courtesy Photo | Capt. Kendall Bridgewater, commander, Military Sealift Command Pacific (center left),...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Capt. Kendall Bridgewater, commander, Military Sealift Command Pacific (center left), presents Capt. Michelle Laycock, MT Maersk Peary master, (center right) with a Coast Guard Letter of Appreciation for their participation in a multi-agency search and rescue mission in the Agean Sea. Also pictured are Trevor Fauhey, Maersk Peary's chief mate (left) and Able Seaman Damon Zschoche (right). Maersk Peary is currently in Hawaii, supporting the bi-annual, Rim of the Pacific exercise. see less | View Image Page

Capt. Kendall Bridgewater, commander, Military Sealift Command Pacific, recently presented a Coast Guard Certificate of Appreciation to the crew of MT Maersk Peary, for participation in a search and rescue mission in the Agean Sea.



Maersk Peary was part of a multi-agency effort, spearheaded by Greek authorities, that conducted a nighttime rescue of 60 mariners from a vessel capsized in the Aegean Sea in December of 2021.

The 590 foot long tanker’s crew located one of the survivors and maneuvered close to the person. Maersk Peary then launched a rescue boat and was able to successfully pull them from the water, and return with the victim to the ship. After providing the victim with emergency medical care for hypothermia, they were able to transfer them to the Greek maritime authorities.



Maersk Peary had recently departed a fuel pier in Greece with a year’s supply of diesel and jet fuel and was en-route to the the ice pier at McMurdo Station, Antarctica, as part of Military Sealift Command’s support of the annual Operation Deep Freeze mission.



“It is a pleasure to present this award on behalf of the Coast Guard,” said Bridgewater. “The efforts of the Merchant Mariners often go unnoticed but Maersk Peary’s participation in this multi-agency rescue mission is an example of this community’s professionalism, dedication to duty and ability to answer the call to a fellow mariner in distress. This particular mission highlights their ability to support a wide variety of missions that comes their way. Bravo Zulu to the entire crew for an outstanding effort!”



Maersk Peary is currently supporting the bi-annual Rim of the Pacific maritime exercise in Hawaii. The ship is delivering JP 5 aviation fuel and diesel ship fuel to MSC fleet replenishment oilers underway at-sea, for delivery to the surface ships of the 26 nations participating in the exercise.