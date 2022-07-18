Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Declaration of 'Ironman Battalion Day'

    July 11 ‘Ironman Battalion Day’

    Photo By Capt. Ramah Husidic | Lt. Col. Garrett Gingrich, commander of the 1st Battalion, 133d Infantry, 2nd Brigade...... read more read more

    JOHNSTON, IA, UNITED STATES

    07.18.2022

    Story by Capt. Ramah Husidic 

    135th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    CEDAR FALLS, Iowa - On July 18, 2022, Lt. Col. Garrett Gingrich, commander of the 1st Battalion, 133d Infantry, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division, Iowa Army National Guard, thanked Cedar Falls Mayor Rob Green for declaring July 11 ‘Ironman Battalion Day’ during a city council meeting.

    The declaration is a tradition that began in 2020, when several members of the 1-133d deployed to Qatar. It has been recognized annually since, and the mayors of nearby Waterloo and Waverly worked together to make it happen. Gingrich said he was grateful for the support and partnership of their communities.

    Over 700 Soldiers in the Ironman Battalion support the community in both state and federal roles. Gingrich has been a fireman and paramedic for the city of Waterloo for 14 years, so he has had the opportunity to serve his community in many capacities. In 2008, members of the 1-133d were activated to assist in the aftermath of the Parkersburg tornado and flooding in Cedar Falls.

    One goal of the declaration is to educate the public about some unit history that often gets overlooked. The Ironman Battalion is headquartered in Waterloo and earned its name after Soldiers served in combat for 611 consecutive days during World War II. The 1-133d is a small fraction of the Red Bull division that spans eight states across the Midwest.

    Decades later, the 1-133d made history again when they participated in the largest battle the division had fought since World War II. On May 25, 2011, 40 U.S. Soldiers and over 20 coalition counterparts thwarted an ambush and killed 200 insurgent fighters in the Nuristan province. The battle lasted seven hours and no lives were lost.

    With just under three months left in command, Gingrich hopes this tradition will be carried on in the future.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.18.2022
    Date Posted: 07.19.2022 15:27
    Location: JOHNSTON, IA, US 
    Hometown: CEDAR FALLS, IA, US
    Hometown: WATERLOO, IA, US
    Hometown: WAVERLY, IA, US
