VA and USACE partner on Columbarium construction at Crown Hill National Cemetery

Photo By Charles Delano | U. S. Army Corps of Engineers Project Engineer Paramjitinder Dhillon, Resident...... read more read more Photo By Charles Delano | U. S. Army Corps of Engineers Project Engineer Paramjitinder Dhillon, Resident Engineer Jeff Burnett, IIS Section Chief Craig Coombs, Project Engineer Capt. Jeffry O' Loughlin, Area Engineer Jay Fowler, Deputy District Engineer Linda Murphy, Deputy District Commander Maj. Guillermo Guandique, AE Manager Kevin Landing and Engineering Architect Michael Barry stand in front of the Crown Hill Columbarium during a memorial dedication, July 1, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (U. S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Charles Delano) see less | View Image Page

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Maj. Guillermo Guandique, deputy district commander, Louisville District and Linda Murphy, deputy district engineer, Louisville District attended the dedication for the columbarium at Crown Hill National Cemetery in Indianapolis, Indiana.



“It’s been great working with such a team of professionals at USACE Louisville,” said John Kays, project manager, National Cemetery Administration Design and Construction Service. “We serve our military veterans proudly in building this national shrine.”



The first phase of construction, which will accommodate the cremated remains of more than 3,400 veterans includes spaces for more than 370 memorial plaques. The USACE project total is $14.75 million which includes an administrative support building and committal shelter.



“We are proud to serve Indianapolis by bringing to the city a sacred place to keep the ashes of our fallen in remembrance of them,” said Capt. Jeffry O’Loughlin, project manager. “It is a privileged opportunity to partner with the Department of Veterans Affairs and the National Cemetery Administration on this very important and historic project which will help honor our nation’s heroes.”



Construction of the columbarium is part of the National Cemetery Administration’s Urban Initiative program which seeks to provide a more convenient local burial option for veterans and eligible families who choose to be cremated. When completed, the 15-acre annex will hold 36,000 cremated remains.