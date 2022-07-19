NHB Outpatient Pharmacy Hours Modified

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BREMERTON , WA, UNITED STATES

    07.19.2022

    Story by Douglas Stutz 

    Naval Hospital Bremerton/Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Bremerton

    Naval Hospital Bremerton Outpatient Pharmacy hours are changing.

    As of August 1, 2022, window services will be open 7:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Monday through Friday, instead of 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

    The consolidation will allow the pharmacy to align staff during peak utilization hours while also effectively allowing all pharmacy customers to readily access such viable alternative as the 24/7 prescription pick-up option via the ScriptCenter kiosk located in the command Parking Garage lobby.

    ScriptCenter is a secure prescription pickup kiosk for dispensing medications. Requested prescriptions are filled and checked at the pharmacy, then uploaded into ScriptCenter for pickup.

    “ScriptCenter is available for all customers who need after hours services,” said Lt. Cmdr. Evan Romrell.

    ScriptCenter is easy to use and a timely, accessible resource. The process starts when ordering prescriptions through AudioCare at 360-475-4217, and then selecting the ‘ScriptCenter’ kiosk option as the pickup location.

    When requesting for the first time, registration is required so bring the 12 digit prescription number (starting with 000) found on the medication bottle with you. For those who don’t have a prescription number, it is still possible to establish a username and PIN to access the ScriptCenter. Pharmacy staff can complete the registration when the prescription is filled.

    Refrigerated items must still be picked up at the hospital pharmacy.

    Patients can also use the Naval Base Kitsap Bangor NEX ScriptCenter Kiosk.

    Jackson Park Drive-Thru Pick-Up Pharmacy hours are still Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. until 6 p.m.

    Both sites are closed for all federal holidays.

    For more details: https://bremerton.tricare.mil/Health-Services/Pharmacy

