IRONHORSE Welcomes New Command Sergeant Major

FORT HOOD, Texas – The 1st Cavalry Division held a change of responsibility ceremony for Command Sgt. Maj. Calvin Hall, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team (1ABCT) outgoing command sergeant major, and Command Sgt. Maj. David Harris, 1ABCT incoming command sergeant major, July 15 on Cooper Field at Fort Hood, Texas.

Originally from Milledgeville, Georgia, Hall served as command sergeant major for the brigade for over two years.

“You are the essence, energy, and drive behind this organization,” said Col. Jon W. Meredith, commander 1ABCT. “Through all the hardship this brigade has suffered, you endured it, and you never quit.”

Hall insists that the success of the brigade has never been because of him, but because of the leaders and Soldiers within the brigade that continue to show up and perform for the betterment of not just the brigade, but the Army.

“Each one of you in formation today have the potential to be one of our future leaders tomorrow,” said Hall. “To know that I had just a small part in that is what truly has made this job so fulfilling.”

“My time as the command sergeant major for Ironhorse has sadly come to an end, and I would love to continue on, but I know that would be selfish of me,” added Hall.

Hall will move on to be the new Fort Hood garrison command sergeant major

Hall’s successor, Harris, has served in the military for 26 years and has served at all levels of non-commissioned officer leadership, from team leader to command sergeant major.

“This brigade has a tremendous reputation, and that can only be credited to all of you,” said Harris, incoming 1ABCT command sergeant major. “Ironhorse, you will always be in my best interest.”

Harris was previously the command sergeant major for 4th Squadron, 3rd Cavalry Regiment.

“Command Sergeant Major Harris, just from the little time that I have had the chance to work with you, I know you will continue to take the brigade to higher heights.”

