Maryland Guardsman to Compete in National Guard Soldier of the Year

Spc. Daniel Reading, a Easton native and Maryland Guardsman, will represent Maryland at the 2022 All Guard Best Warrior Competition held at Volunteer Training Sites throughout Tennessee, July 22-29.



Reading, an infantryman with Maryland’s D Company, 1-175th Infantry Regiment, was named Soldier of the Year for Maryland and will compete against seven other top National Guard Soldiers in the nation to capture the title of National Guard Soldier of the Year.



“I have had a great experience so far with these competitions,” said Reading. “I have met a lot of good people, had great training opportunities and have gotten to do a lot of great things that others have not had the opportunity to do.”



The national competition will test and evaluate these competitors in over 30 events. Some of the events include a day and night land navigation, a survival swimming test, the Combat Fitness Test, and weapon qualifications.



The winners of the national competition will be named Soldier or NCO of the Year and represent the Army National Guard during the Army Best Warrior competition this fall.



Reading said he trains by exercising five days a week and studies his warrior tasks and Army regulations. He also said he tries to tie his training together to make it more practical.



“I will practice land navigation by going through the woods with a rucksack on my back,” said Reading. “This way I am getting my legs ready for the ruck, while practicing land navigation. If I am with a fellow Soldier, we are bouncing study questions off each other to keep our minds fresh and strong.”



Reading enlisted in the National Guard in 2019 and holds a bachelor’s degree in political science and minor in history from Mount Saint Mary’s University, where he was a Division I student-athlete playing rugby.

