Huntsville Center's online onboarding dashboard recognized for innovation

Photo By William Farrow | Huntsville Center's Human Capital and Resource Management Business Practices Division team built the first ever online "Welcome2IT" dashboard to simplify in-processing procedures. The site and process was recognized as one of the five 2022 U.S. Army Corps of Engineer's Innovation of the Year Awards.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- A process for bringing new employees into the fold at the U.S. Army Engineering and Support Center, Huntsville has been recognized as one of the five 2022 U.S. Army Corps of Engineer’s Innovation of the Year Awards.



Huntsville Center’s Human Capital and Resource Management Business Practices Division team built the first ever online “Welcome2IT” dashboard to simplify in-processing procedures by executing 100 percent digital onboarding, meeting all administrative and fiduciary requirements, and ensuring employees are set up for success from day one as a Huntsville Center employee.



This is the second consecutive year Huntsville Center’s Business Practices Division has been recognized for innovation and a recipient of the USACE Innovation of the Year Award.



“A great engineering force requires a commitment to innovation, creativity, and forward thinking,” said Lt. Gen. Scott Spellmon, 55th Chief of Engineers and USACE Commanding General.



“The Innovation Awards allow us to recognize the leaders within the corps for doing something different and making an impact.”



Russ Dunford, Huntsville Center business Management Division chief, said since all in-processing related action are now online with the new Welcome2IT dashboard, more than 250 labor hours per month are saved which equates to savings of about $450,000 per year.



To develop the Welcome2IT dashboard, Dunford tapped Brian Tachias to lead the effort.



Tachias, a recent college graduate, has only been with Huntsville Center a mere 60 days.



“I selected Brian because he had just experienced “in-processing,” knew the challenges and commented, ‘We can do better than this.’ Never stifle initiative, so Brian was given the ball and told “run with it” and he did,” Dunford said.



“In collaboration with Charmika Merriweather of human capital, Brian staffed, communicated, coordinated, process mapped, edited, revised and ultimately created the “Welcome2IT” digital in-processing solution.”



Dunford said Welcome2IT also benefits the new employees as they too save time.



“We don’t have new personnel carrying a paper from office-to-office for signatures. We don’t have supervisors pondering what status of in-processing someone is currently in, what has been completed or requires completion,” he said.



Dunford said the Welcome2It innovation supports senior Army and USACE Leadership’s mantra of caring for its number one asset – people – and making a positive first impression for its new employees on day one sets the tone.



“Welcome2IT has led to a paradigm shift of unprecedented magnitude in how Huntsville Center executes care for its people with a positive in-processing experience and revolutionizes readiness by transforming from analog to dynamic digital in-processing experience,” Dunford said.