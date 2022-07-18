54th ARS seizes ‘Golden State’ opportunity to refuel F-16s

Airmen from the 54th Air Refueling Squadron from Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, supported multiple F-16 Fighter Falcons from the 310th Fighter Squadron from Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, by performing air refueling at March Air Reserve Base, California July 11-15, 2022.



This mission supported the 310th FS by providing a unique opportunity for AAFB KC-135 Stratotankers and 54th ARS instructors to train in unfamiliar airspace while staging out of another location.



“For our instructor corps, it gives us an opportunity to get out there and ‘play to fight,’” said Master Sgt. Terrell Frideger, 54th ARS support and readiness flight superintendent. “It helps our teammates and gives air refueling support that we wouldn’t normally do back in Altus.”



The KC-135 crew made 31 air refueling contacts and provided more than 39,000 pounds of fuel during their mission. The crew was supported by four Airmen from the 97th Maintenance Squadron and one Airman from the 54th ARS, Airman 1st Class Tyandre Foster, squadron aircrew resource management apprentice.



Frideger expressed the importance of maintenance to support these types of missions and why Foster joined the mission.



“Maintenance is vitally important,” said Frideger. “They’re the ones that keep the jets going, making sure it’s ready for the next flight, and fixing anything on the fly. The SARM Airman is here learning multi-capable Airman skills, working with maintenance and the boom operators to learn how to maintain and get the aircraft mission ready.”



Foster expressed his appreciation for the crew and their help throughout the mission.



“It was a great experience for me,” said Foster. “I got to learn a lot about the aircraft, from changing the oil to checking the hydraulics, I was very intrigued and grew more appreciation for what the maintenance and crew do. This mission opened my eyes to what a multi-capable Airman can do.”

