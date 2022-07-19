Marine Corps shares leadership, team building with Norfolk State University Department of Athletics

Photo By Lance Cpl. Gustavo Romero | Coaches and athletic staff from Norfolk State University pose for a group photo with...... read more read more Photo By Lance Cpl. Gustavo Romero | Coaches and athletic staff from Norfolk State University pose for a group photo with U.S. Marine instructors from Officer Candidate School after training on the Leadership Reaction Course at OCS aboard Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia on July 18, 2022. The coaches, athletic staff, and directors worked on team building and enhanced their leadership and problem-solving skills with help from the Marines during their annual retreat. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl. Gustavo Romero)" see less | View Image Page

Coaches and athletics administrators from Norfolk State University, Norfolk, Virginia, participated in a leadership and team building seminar at the Officer Candidate School at Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, on July 18, 2022.



The university’s athletics staff visited the base after a weekend-long leadership retreat designed to improve their leadership, communication and building a more cohesive team before the 2022-2023 school year.



“We are out here to focus on leadership, how to strengthen our leadership abilities, and to find out who is a leader.” Said Melody Webb, the athletics director for Norfolk State University. “I think this experience will be a great opportunity for our coaches and staff because they will have to deal with success and failure, and it will allow them to reflect on what went wrong and what went well and will lead them to improve their leadership abilities.”



The event was coordinated through Marine Corps Recruiting Command to build improved relationships with educators, coaches and counselors. Marine Corps Recruiting Command supports numerous partnership and engagement event to create a better understanding of opportunities the organization can provide to coaches, educators and counselors so they can better assist young men and women attending their colleges and high schools.



"It was an absolute privilege to host staff and coaches from the Norfolk State University Athletic Department at Officer Candidates School,” said Lt. Col. Rob Dolan, the National Director of Marketing, Advertising, and Communication Strategy Marine Corps Recruiting Command. “Creating greater awareness of the Marine Corps through exposure to a variety of leadership styles and the developmental process of how we "Make Marines" assists in building a foundational understanding of available opportunities that can only be strengthened through conversation and hands-on practical application."



The Department of Athletics completed the Officer Candidate School’s Leadership Reaction Course (LRC) was designed to test the leadership skills of candidates to see how they perform under the pressure of a time and different rules making up obstacles.



“I’m learning how to problem solve in adverse situations from the Marines here and how to become a better me in the field of leadership,” said Jamal Brown, the assistant men’s basketball coach. “It’s an honor to be here and to see the training that Marines go through and the leadership skills they receive and learning how to apply this mindset and these leadership skills into being a more effective coach, leader, and person.”



Marine Corps Recruiting Command has had a relationship with Norfolk State University and Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference through a National partnership. Because of that partnership, coaches and staff from Norfolk State University have attended the Marine Corps Recruiting Command Coaches Workshop. The partnerships are designed to continue to reach the local levels, where coaches can work with the local Marines to help prepare their teams for success. At the same time, this allows Marines to share knowledge about service options with the coaches and players to assist with recruiting talented men and women.



“I think this is a great partnership between the Marines and the University,” said Webb. “To come out here and work alongside Marines and try to develop the skillset that it takes for our Marines to go out there and do what they have to do for our country is special.”