Idaho’s 145th Brigade Support Battalion refines field training

Idaho’s 145th Brigade Support Battalion spent the past two weeks refining their field training at the Orchard Combat Training Center focusing on day and nighttime mission essential tasks on July 9-18.



Some of the missions included small arms fire, grenade launching, convoy training, land navigation, weapons qualifications, perimeter defense, survivability exercises, medical field training and counter IED actions.



The 145th BSB provides support to the 116th Cavalry Brigade Combat Team - 116th CBCT through its Headquarters and Headquarters Company, Alpha, Bravo and Charlie companies. The Alpha Company is distribution of supplies; the Bravo Company provides maintenance support; the Charlie Company provides medical support and HHC is the command and support staff.



"We train hard out here, so that we are able to support the 116th CBCT out on the battlefield," said Command Sgt. Maj. Ralph Junger, 145th BSB command advisor. "We support them by giving them medical care and emergency resupplies. Some other examples of the support we give them are their food, water and ammunition. We also give them fuel so that they are able to go farther into the battlefield and meet their objectives."



Additionally, the 145th BSB trains to provide base defense in the brigade support area of a combat zone.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.18.2022 Date Posted: 07.18.2022 Location: BOISE, ID, US