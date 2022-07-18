USS PORT ROYAL (CG-73) Returns to Pearl Harbor After 7 Months at Sea

Monday, July 18, 2022

09:00 AM

By LT Jessica Narr CG-73 PAO



USS Port Royal returns home after her final deployment.



This 5th and 7th Fleet deployment took Port Royal through 40,000 miles of water, 9 strait transits and port visits to Guam, Sasebo, Okinawa, Singapore, Bahrain, and Kuwait. The Port Royal Team conducted a variety of at sea operations, to include Abraham Lincoln Strike Group operations as the Ballistic Missile Defense Commander. Port Royal tracked a live submarine, aided in recovery of an F-35C Lightning II from -the sea floor during Operation LIGHTNING SALVAGE, conducted combined maritime operations with the Kuwaiti Navy, and hosted VADM Cooper, Commander Fifth Fleet, along with multiple high-ranking members of the Kuwaiti Military to boost international relations. Port Royal also stood Sector Air Defense Commander, Ballistic Missile Defense Commander and Air & Missile Defense Commander duties while in the Arabian Gulf. As a testament to the hard work of the crew, Port Royal ended her time in service with a Navy-wide record of 18 consecutive months on the SPY Honor Roll. Our Sailors’ hard work continued on their personal and professional development as well, with 47 Sailors joining the ranks of Enlisted Surface Warfare Specialist qualified personnel and 3 Officers qualifying in Surface Warfare. Despite all of the hard work, the crew of Port Royal managed to find some downtime with a swim call in vicinity of the Marianas Trench, as well as two community relations events, multiple steel beach picnics and MWR events. Port Royal Sailors worked tirelessly to ensure they remained at the forefront of our naval fighting force throughout this deployment, cementing her legacy as a ship that truly had “THE WILL TO WIN.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.18.2022 Date Posted: 07.18.2022 Story ID: 425253