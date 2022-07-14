Capt. Brent Paul Takes Command at NAVFAC Northwest

Capt. Brent Paul relieved Capt. Ben Miller as commanding officer of Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Northwest during a ceremony on board Naval Base Kitsap-Bangor July 14.

Paul will also take over as the regional engineer for Commander, Navy Region Northwest.

“To the NAVFAC Northwest and Navy Region Northwest team, thank you for the warm welcome,” Paul said. “You’re a world-class organization, with expertise and professionalism and a proven record of performance.”

Miller served as NAVFAC Northwest commanding officer since July 2020. He was the command’s executive officer from June 2019 to July 2020 and served as assistant regional engineer for CNRNW from July 2018 to June 2019. He departs for NAVFAC Atlantic, where he will serve as vice commander.

“Collectively, we have achieved a deal of accomplishments and delivered remarkable accomplishments,” Miller said. “As a team, we have completed round after round of real property audits, transitioned our supply system to GSA, constructed hundreds of millions of dollars of military construction and infrastructure sustainment projects. [We have] planned for exciting new programs such as SIOP (shipyard infrastructure optimization program), the Columbia class and Constellation [class] which will bring a few billion dollars to our region.”

Miller also mentioned accomplishments in environmental stewardship and small business contracting.

Rear Adm. Dean VanderLey, current NAVFAC Pacific commander, and perspective NAVFAC commander, spoke at the ceremony.

“A lot of people out there sometimes think that the Northwest, out in the corner of the country is a sleepy little place to have command, but you all know better,” VanderLey said. “What you do out here is super important and super busy, and it’s only getting busier. You all are about to become the center of the universe when we start building new dry docks out here in the Northwest.”

NAVFAC Northwest’s area of responsibility encompasses 11 states, as far west as Alaska and as far east as Iowa. The command employs more than 1,200 skilled federal civilians and military personnel. Last year, NAVFAC Northwest awarded $360M in contracts through 1,161 contract actions for planning, design, construction, facilities management, and products and services for the U.S. Navy.

