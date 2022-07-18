3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division Deploys to Europe

FORT HOOD, Tx. — Elements of the 1st Cavalry Division deploy to the U.S. Army Europe and Africa Command area of operations in order to assure NATO allies and partners in the region.

Approximately 4,200 troopers, primarily composed of the 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, stationed at Fort Hood, Texas, will deploy to support NATO allies, deter further aggression against NATO member states and train with host-nation forces.

“Soldiers and Leaders of this illustrious organization, have trained hard and are prepared for the upcoming deployment and thank you for all that you will do as we head overseas,” said Col. John Gilliam, commander of 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team.

The 3rd ABCT recently completed one of the most successful rotations in recent history to the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, Ca. in preparation for their deployment to Europe. Using new vehicles and equipment, including the Abrams M1A2 SEPV3 main battle tanks and Joint Lightweight Tactical Vehicles, the 3rd ABCT was able to test their combined arms capability.

“The truest test of readiness, a no notice deployment to a real world crisis in Europe, in support of European Command where this brigade has prepared to deploy to eastern Europe to reassure our NATO allies and to deter our adversaries on the European continent.” said Maj. Gen. John B. Richardson, 1st Cavalry Division commanding general.

3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division will replace the 1st Armored Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division. These deployments are a one-for-one unit replacement which leaves the overall force posture in the region unchanged.

“It’s your individual and collective task to create great moments,” said Guilliam, “Show our allies how strong and effective a well-led ABCT can be and show our adversaries the folly of testing the U.S. Army. It will be a hell of a ride, and I look forward to serving with each of you.”

