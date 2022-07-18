UUVRON-1 Becomes Major Command and Conducts Change of Command Ceremony

The U.S. Navy held a ceremony to elevate Unmanned Underwater Vehicle Squadron (UUVRON) 1 to a submarine force major command at Naval Base Kitsap-Keyport, July 14, 2022.



The designation of UUVRON-1 as a major command analogous to a submarine squadron, and the establishment of UUV Flotilla One as a subordinate command demonstrates the importance of undersea warfare capability development and fielding for the U.S. Navy.



“The employment of UUVs and the unique capabilities they bring are an unbelievably important force multiplier and a significant contributor to undersea dominance,” said Rear Adm. Jeff Jablon, commander, Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet, in a message to the command. “Our UUV capability is an enabler, expanding the reach of our submarines in support of the Joint Force.”



The U.S. Navy uses UUVs to enhance our understanding of the undersea domain through the information their sensors provide. The UUVs operated by Sailors assigned to UUVRON-1 are versatile tools which can be quickly and efficiently be modified and adapted to fit the mission.



This ceremony was also a change of command for UUVRON-1, with Rear Adm. Stephen G. Mack, commander, Submarines NATO, as the guest speaker. Cmdr. Robert Patchin turned over command to Capt. Jason Weed. Following the change of command, Patchin will be retiring after 23 years of naval service.



“If you need any indication of what Cmdr. Rob Patchin and his team have accomplished during his time in command, look no further than what we are here to do today,” said Mack. “Rob has progressed UUVRON to the point where we are now ready to make another significant leap for UUVRON in scope and impact as we transition her to a Major Command with CDR Rob Patchin being relieved by Captain Jason Weed.”



“I am both incredibly proud and humbled to have been part of this team for the past three years,” said Patchin. “The sailors’ hard work and dedication to their craft has advanced the UUV enterprise by an unfathomable amount. I look forward to seeing the extraordinary progress they will continue to make under Capt. Weed’s leadership.”



Originally established in 2017, UUVRON-1 has expanded its initial footprint from 39 to a staff of over 100 Sailors operating rapidly deployable systems across the globe. As unmanned platforms, they can operate in environments which may not be easily accessible to a human crew. Each day, the Sailors from UUVRON-1 embody their command motto and “extend the reach” of manned platforms, providing additional information and capabilities to the commander.

