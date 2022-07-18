Fort Hamilton welcomes Col. Brian Jacobs

FORT HAMILTON, N.Y. – Col. Brian A. Jacobs, an air defense artillery officer with 23 years of service, assumed command of U.S. Army Garrison Fort Hamilton during a change of command ceremony here July 12.



Jacobs assumed command of the garrison from Col. Craig A. Martin when he accepted the garrison colors from Vincent E. Grewatz, director of Installation Management Command – Training.



Jacob hails from Merritt Island, Florida, and he earned his bachelor’s degree and commission into the U.S. Army from the United States Military Academy at West Point in 1999. He also earned a Masters of City and Regional Planning degree from Georgia Tech in 2008. With 23 years of experience, he has served in a variety of strategic, operational, and combat assignments, to include platoon leader, battalion and division staff positions. His most recent previous assignment was as a human resources manager in the Senior Leader Division - Colonels Management Office, Pentagon, Washington D.C., where he oversaw over 150 Army colonels.



We asked the colonel a few a questions about his thoughts on joining our team.



What is your vision for Fort Hamilton?



"That U.S. Army Garrison Fort Hamilton continues to be an exceptional and professional team that provides quality services for our community and enables the success of our mission partners while strengthening the foundation of our Army culture."



What do you look forward to during your command here?



"My immediate goals are to meet and greet the many leaders, community members, service members, and families of this great community."



What do you hope to accomplish during your tenure?



"Two years from now when I depart this command, I hope to have added some value to the already exceptional support our garrison provides for the community it is sworn to serve. A garrison that remains prepared and capable of supporting this community through any challenge is an ideal legacy for this historical installation."



What was your impression of Fort Hamilton before you arrived here, and what was that impression based on?



"The strong sense of community between Fort Hamilton and the surrounding neighborhoods of Brooklyn was an unexpected, but pleasant surprise. I arrived before the Independence Day Celebration here on Fort Hamilton and was blown away by the outpouring support from both members of our on-post communities and those from the surrounding areas in South Brooklyn. I don't recall ever being a member of community with such a unique and unwavering bond."



Prior to his assignment at the Pentagon, his most recent operational assignment was as the commander of the U.S. Army Garrison Casey in the Republic of Korea. Prior to Casey, he deployed to Qatar as the 69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade’s deputy commanding officer in support of Operation Spartan Shield. In addition, he completed a one-year combat deployment to Iraq as an advisor to the Iraqi Border Police with 1st Brigade, 1st Infantry Division.



Colonel Jacobs’ awards and decorations include the Bronze Star, the Defense Meritorious Service Medal, Meritorious Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Army Achievement Medal, Iraq Campaign Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Korean Defense Service Medal, Army Staff Badge, the Air Assault Badge, and the Parachutist Badge. He is also a graduate of the Army War College, Command and General Staff College, the Air Defense Captains Career Course, and Air Defense Artillery Officer Basic Course.



Colonel Jacobs is married to Tiffany (Markey) and has two sons, Reece and Casey.



Read about the change of command event here: https://www.army.mil/article/258498/fort_hamilton_welcomes_new_garrison_commander

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.18.2022 Date Posted: 07.18.2022 16:51 Story ID: 425245 Location: FORT HAMILTON, NY, US Hometown: MERRITT ISLAND, FL, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fort Hamilton welcomes Col. Brian Jacobs, by Connie Dillon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.