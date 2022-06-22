Joint Munitions Command Welcomes UK Army Leaders

Col. Landis Maddox, JMC commander, recently hosted a visit from UK Army Brigadier Jonathan (Jo) Chestnutt, Head Defence Support Chain & Operations Movements (DSCOM), Capt. Tom Walker, and Lt Col. Mark Stuart.

The visit was part of a week-long tour that included visits to the Army Sustainment Command, Headquarters Army Materiel Command G3, U.S. Transportation Command, and the Military Surface Deployment and Distribution Command with the intent of maintaining and strengthening relationships between the Army and the UK's Strategic base coordination authority, who enacts readiness assurance over UK Defence Munitions.

During their visit to JMC, the UK delegation received a command brief from Maddox and gained insight regarding JMC’s core competencies.

“The primary mission of JMC is to provide the Joint Force with ready, reliable, and lethal munitions at the speed of war to sustain global Strategic Readiness,” stated Maddox.

He continued, “The JMC’s mission, concepts, and plans are nested in AMC and Army efforts to realize the Army of the future, as well as assure the concepts of the National Defense Strategy (NDS).”

Maddox and Chestnutt discussed important readiness topics such as the 15-year Organic Industrial Base modernization plan, the current state of the munitions supply chain, and how JMC’s support reaches widely across the globe.

“JMC synchronizes, integrates, and operationalizes the capabilities of our OIB, providing munitions readiness to the Joint Force to meet current, future, and contingency requirements in Large Scale Combat Operations,” explained Maddox. “This is only possible through continued collaboration with our unmatched network of alliances and partnerships,” he continued.

Prior to departing, the visitors were given a tour of the JMC display room containing a myriad of munitions produced by JMC before being presented with a token of the strong, continued partnership.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.22.2022 Date Posted: 07.18.2022 16:50 Story ID: 425243 Location: ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Joint Munitions Command Welcomes UK Army Leaders, by JMC Public Affairs Office, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.