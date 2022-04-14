JMC RAMP Meeting Critical For Future Ammunition Requirements

ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, Ill. — HQ, Joint Munitions Command personnel and its Department of Defense partners met virtually for the bi-annual Requirements, Army Working Capital Fund, Mission Planning meeting in early March to discuss FY22-24 projected ammunition requirements.



Nearly 300 representatives attended the RAMP meeting, which included senior representatives from Joint Program Executive Offices, U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command, U.S. Tank-automotive and Armaments Command, other DoD services, and commanders from JMC’s Organic Industrial Base installations.



The March 2022 RAMP session was hosted by the JMC Planning Director, Ms. Katie Crotty, and ammunition experts from the financial integration, logistics planning, and sustainment planning divisions. Mr. Nate Hawley, acting executive director for ammunition and deputy to the commander, joined his fellow senior leader attendees and thanked them for their participation, emphasizing the importance of the ammunition production planning session.



“Understanding all customer ammunition requirements allows us to accurately plan, fund, and execute appropriately in our ammo areas of production, storage and distribution, and demilitarization,” said Hawley.



This meeting consisted of individual breakout sessions for each installation commander and relevant subject matter experts to discuss ammunition requirements and ensure that installation schedules are synchronized for FY22-24.



“Through deliberate discussions that occur during RAMP, we are able to show fidelity in our budget and execution requirements," said Crotty.



Meeting with customers that own the requirements and the JMC OIB commanders is critical to distributing and managing workload across eight of JMC’s 14 installations. This allows JMC to set conditions for each installation based on capabilities, ensuring on-time delivery to the Joint Warfighter for both training and go-to war munitions, every time.



“JMC, the Department of Defense’s premier munitions provider, is charged with meeting worldwide munitions requirements for all services and our coalition partners, so we have to get this right,” said JMC Commander, Brig. Gen. Gavin J. Gardner. “To do that, we bring everyone to the table twice a year to discuss priorities, scheduling, and funding.”



JMC manages Army plants that produce more than 900 million rounds of ammunition annually and Army depots and arsenals that store and distribute the nation's ammunition for training and combat. JMC is accountable for $64 billion of munitions and missiles annually. To learn more about JMC, visit https://www.jmc.army.mil.

