Medal of Honor recipient Col. Robert J. Modrzejewski

Today, we remember the service and valor of retired U.S. Marine Corps Col. Robert J. Modrzejewski, who received the Medal of Honor for his actions during the Vietnam War from 15-18 July, 1966.



Then-Captain Robert J. Modrzejewski was serving as the commanding officer of Company K, 3rd Battalion, 4th Marines during Operation Hastings, an effort to prevent North Vietnamese soldiers from infiltrating into the south via Laos and demilitarized zones. In support of this mission, Modrzejewski and the Marines of Company K were tasked with establishing blocking positions along a critical enemy trailway.



Following their helicopter insert into the South Vietnamese province of Quang Tri, Modrzejewski and his Marines soon found themselves outnumbered and surrounded by North Vietnamese troops. For the next two-and-a-half days, Modrzejewski and his Marines repulsed numerically superior enemy troops despite dwindling supplies, ammunition and manpower. Each assault was larger than the last, with Company K first facing battalion-sized elements, and eventually an entire regiment of enemy troops.



“The third night, we were attacked by a battalion-sized force of the enemy,” said Modrzejewski. “So now it is about five hundred to one against us. Probably by this time, I have about one hundred Marines that are capable of fighting, and this lasted a long time into the night.”



Undeterred despite the odds and his own wounds, Modrzejewski crawled more than 200 meters to deliver ammunition to an isolated position, and skillfully directed artillery fire within a few meters of his own position to prevent the Marines from being overrun.



“They were getting stronger all the time, while I was getting weaker from casualties, lack of ammunition and the fact that we were surrounded,” he continued. “The fact was I couldn’t get reinforced with other Marines because they were busy elsewhere. We couldn’t evacuate any of the dead or seriously wounded because the jungle was so massive that there was no helicopter landing area that you could land at…”



Eventually, the North Vietnamese forces were routed with heavy casualties, and Company K was relieved by other elements of 3rd Battalion, 4th Marines. Always present where the fighting was thickest, Modrzejewski never faltered, the despite the being outgunned and outmanned. For his actions, Modrzejewski was awarded the Medal of Honor, our nation’s highest award for combat valor. One of Modrzejewski’s platoon commander’s, Staff Sergeant John J. McGinty, also received the Medal of Honor for his heroism during the battle.



“I never looked at it as something that belonged to me,” said Modrzejewski. “It was always for the wounded or for those that died and the sacrifices they made.”

