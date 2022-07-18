Ivy Tech Cyber Academy holds fourth graduation

MUSCATATUCK URBAN TRAINING CENTER, Ind. – According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, professionals in the cyber field will experience a 33 percent growth from 2020 to 2030, much faster than the average for all occupations.



Looking forward to filling a few of those openings, 24 Ivy Tech Cyber Academy students graduated from the accelerated program on Saturday, July 16th, at Muscatatuck Urban Training Center in southern Indiana, the site of the school.



Guest speaker Anthony Harl, the Indiana director of Career and Technical Education, impressed upon those listening that the graduation rate for students from the Cyber Academy was over 80 percent.



“We don’t see any other college programs that can boast that type of success rate,” Harl told the audience. “The Academy has been nationally recognized and designated as a center of academic excellence in cyber defense education via the Department of Homeland Security and the National Security Agency.”



Five Indiana National Guard soldiers were among the graduates Saturday. Staff Sgt. Sam Stewart, Spc. Jesse Wallzs, Staff Sgt. Jeremy McKee, Sgt. Esmeralda Fernandez, and Staff Sgt. Yvette Meraz were the latest Indiana soldiers to graduate from the program, securing their futures and ensuring that the Indiana National Guard, home to the 127th Cyber Protection Battalion, will remain a leader in the nation’s cyber security into the next decade.



Indiana National Guard Cyber Operations Officer Col. David L. Skalon congratulated the graduates while giving them some advice about the cyber world they were about to jump in to.



“We have to look 360 degrees, 365 days a year,” Skalon told the graduates, most of whom already have jobs waiting for them. “The need is everywhere. Cyber defenders are 100 percent critical and necessary. The more I.T., the more you need to defend it.”



The next 11-month accelerated class begins in August at Muscatatuck and the Indiana National Guard, both Army and Air, continues to lead the way in cyber education and remaining on the tip of the cyber defense spear.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.18.2022 Date Posted: 07.18.2022 Story ID: 425216 Location: BUTLERVILLE, IN, US