AFCENT band extends support to Oman & Israel simultaneously

AL UDEID AIR BASE, Qatar – A historical first, Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central) band sortied two full music performance teams in support of two priority U.S. Embassy Independence Day celebrations simultaneously, June 29 – July 5, 2022.



“These missions to Oman and Israel demonstrated AFCENT’s ability to agilely employ the unique soft power capabilities of the band at two vastly diverse locations over 3,000 kilometers apart,” said Lt. Col. Michael D. Hoerber, 9th Air Force (AFCENT) band officer in charge.



The current 9th Air Force (AFCENT) band supported a public engagement event at the Avenues Mall in Muscat, Oman June 29-30. Here, they exchanged expert musical ideas and provided a live performance in coordination with the Royal Guard of Oman band, orchestra and choir.



“Through performing the same music on the same stage at the same time, we were able to demonstrate both visually and aurally, through music, the potential of interoperability between our nation’s militaries,” said Hoerber. “Two nations being able to strengthen our relationship by connecting with each other through music, a language we both spoke and understood, made the experience truly memorable.”



Later that week, the outgoing 9th Air Force (AFCENT) band performed at the U.S. Embassy-Muscat Independence Day celebration on July 4. Hoerber spoke with leadership from Oman, discussing possibilities of future subject matter expert exchanges between USAF bands and the RGO bands.



Meanwhile in Israel, the incoming 9th Air Force (AFCENT) band assigned to Ramstein Air Base, Germany performed at the U.S. Embassy-Jerusalem Independence Day celebration on July 5.



“The AFCENT band was the most important part of this event,” said Hon. Thomas Nides, U.S Ambassador to Israel. “With all of the recent tensions here in Israel, a live band playing upbeat American music was critical to the event’s success. And to all who joined this celebration of U.S. independence; thanks for being here to celebrate America’s birthday and the unbreakable bond of friendship between our two countries.”



According to Hoerber, the USAF bands provide a unique, non-kinetic, but powerful means to support the U.S. Central Command strategic objectives by building relations in the 9th Air Force (AFCENT) area of responsibility.



“Music is inherently diverse and inclusive; it inspires and heals, leading to increased morale, readiness and resilience,” explained Hoerber. “Through music we honor the service of those who came before us, inspire current and future generations of Americans, and connect with diverse audiences via one universal language… all while demonstrating Air Force excellence.”

