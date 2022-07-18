Enlisted promotion board timelines skewed during IPPS-A Brownout/Cutover

Enlisted Soldiers will see a shift in promotion board and enlisted promotion action timelines for the months of August, September and October due to the IPPS-A brownout and cutover.



The August unit promotion boards for October 1 selection, will have a shortened window to conduct promotion boards of August 1 to 11 instead of the normal window of August 10 to 26. Soldiers recommended for promotion must be integrated onto the promotion point worksheet by August 11. This shortened timeline means eligibility for October selection will be August 12 instead of the usual date of 1 September. There will be no exceptions to any of these dates.



The September unit promotion boards for November 1 selection, will return to the normal timeline window of September 10 to 26 with integrations updated through IPPS-A by September 26.



Promotion transactions – meaning the literal entering of information into the IPPS-A system – for September and October will be late. Promotion orders for both months will be produced by October 10. The effective date of September and October promotions will be back dated – and Soldiers will receive back pay - to align with the actual date of promotion.



The Enlisted Promotions Branch at U.S. Army Human Resources Command will post the September and October 2022 sequence reports, by-name reports, and cutoff scores in accordance with current policy – on or about the 20th of the month. Again, promotion orders will not be generated at this time; those orders will be generated by October 10 through IPPS-A.



For more detailed information, please consult Milper 22-268 at https://go.usa.gov/xSWP2 (CAC or DS login required)

