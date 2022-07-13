Defense industry companies make their pitch for cash at xTech event

Photo By Jerome Aliotta | At the conclusion of xTech International July 13, judges give thoughtful consideration...... read more read more Photo By Jerome Aliotta | At the conclusion of xTech International July 13, judges give thoughtful consideration to six international companies’ pitches in the Electric Power and Energy Technology area. The U.S. Army has partnered with the Air Force and Navy to discover small businesses from across the globe with innovative dual-use technology for the defense industry through this prize competition. see less | View Image Page

Six companies competed for cash prizes in the xTech International finals competition July 13 at Automation Alley in Troy, Mich.



Hosted by the U.S. Army DEVCOM Ground Vehicle Systems Center, the competition pitted six international companies in a pitch-day event where judges assessed presentations in the Electric Power and Energy Technology area.



The U.S. Army has partnered with the Air Force and Navy to discover small businesses from across the globe with innovative dual-use technology for the defense industry through this prize competition. The six companies were also invited to participate in an accelerator program receiving education, mentoring, and networking opportunities to facilitate future possibilities with the U.S. Department of Defense.



The xTech Program will ultimately award cash prizes to fund technological achievements and prototype development that could enhance military performance in the field of electric power and energy.



“Anytime you can combine innovative companies pitching their novel technology solutions with GVSC subject matter experts, it's a win for the Army,” said Mike Karaki, the Domestic Partnership Lead with GVSC’s Global & Strategic Partnerships.



“Competitions like xTech International expose GVSC engineers, scientists, and researchers to unique technologies as well as opportunities to evaluate whether those technologies, in this case Electric Power and Energy Technology, fit a technical gap or require feedback for further maturation,” he said.



It is anticipated the winning companies will be announced the week of July 17.



With the release of its Climate Strategy earlier this year, the Army has set some specific goals for vehicle electrification including fielding the first hybrid-drive tactical vehicles by 2035; fielding fully electric tactical vehicles by 2050; and developing the charging infrastructure capability for those fully electric vehicles by 2050.



The xTech Program, sponsored by the Assistant Secretary of the Army for Acquisition, Logistics and Technology (ASA(ALT)), executes these prize competitions to identify groundbreaking science and technology that can help solve the Army’s most critical challenges.



By engaging non-defense and start-up businesses in competitions throughout the year, the Army can identify and fund forward-thinking solutions while offering these organizations the opportunity for a long-term partnership.



The xTech International 2022 - Electric Power and Energy Technology event culminated with a virtual tour for participants of GVSC’s Battery and Fuel Cell labs.