VP-10 Harpoon Launch at RIMPAC 2022

KANEOHE BAY MARINE CORPS AIR STATION, Hawaii (July 12, 2022) – U.S. Navy Patrol Squadron TEN (VP-10) successfully conducted a coordinated missile launch with Patrol Squadron FOUR (VP-4) using two Air to Surface Missile (AGM-84) Harpoons against a decommissioned Oliver Hazard Perry-class frigate, USS Rodney M. Davis (FFG 60), during Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2022.

Petty Officer 3rd Class Diego Alva worked with other Aviation Ordnancemen (AO) from VP-10 and VP-4 to ensure that the Harpoons were safely loaded onto the aircraft. Members of the maintenance teams properly serviced the aircraft while flight crews from both squadrons worked as one team to ensure proper coordination of the flights, mission timeline and missile launch.

“This was an incredible opportunity for both the flight crew and maintenance teams to get hands on experience with the Harpoon and safely execute our mission alongside 25 other nations,” said Lt. Ben Porter, the flight’s mission commander.

RIMPAC is the world’s largest international maritime exercise, including 26 nations, 38 ships, four submarines, more than 170 aircraft and 25,000 personnel. Running from June 29 to August 4 in and around the Hawaiian Islands and Southern California, it provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world’s oceans. RIMPAC 2022 is the 28th exercise in the series that began in 1971.

The VP-10 “Red Lancers” are based in Jacksonville, Florida. The squadron is preparing to conduct maritime patrol and reconnaissance as well as theatre outreach operations within U.S. Seventh Fleet area of operations.

