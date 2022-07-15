Kunsan Wolf Pack gathers, celebrates Brig. Gen. Robin Olds for his 100th birthday

Photo By Staff Sgt. Sadie Colbert | Pilots from the 80th and 35th Fighter Generation Squadrons take a photo with a mosaic...... read more read more

Photo By Staff Sgt. Sadie Colbert | Pilots from the 80th and 35th Fighter Generation Squadrons take a photo with a mosaic of Brig. Gen. Robin Olds, after a celebration of his 100th Birthday, at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 15, 2022. More than 150 service members gathered to celebrate and honor Olds for the birthday celebration. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sadie Colbert) see less | View Image Page