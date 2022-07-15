KUNSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea -- The 8th Fighter Wing gathered for a celebration of the legacy of Brigadier General Robin Olds' for his 100th birthday on Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 15, 2022. Brig. Gen. David G. Shoemaker, Headquarters U.S. Indo-Pacific Command deputy director for operations, and Col. Henry R. Jeffress, III, 8th Fighter Wing Commander, both spoke at the event about what Gen. Olds' legacy meant for the birth of the Wolf Pack and how his memory still lives on through the United States Air Force today.
This work, Kunsan Wolf Pack gathers, celebrates Brig. Gen. Robin Olds for his 100th birthday, by SSgt Sadie Colbert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
