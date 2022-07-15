Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kunsan Wolf Pack gathers, celebrates Brig. Gen. Robin Olds for his 100th birthday

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, 26, SOUTH KOREA

    07.15.2022

    Story by Staff Sgt. Sadie Colbert 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea -- The 8th Fighter Wing gathered for a celebration of the legacy of Brigadier General Robin Olds' for his 100th birthday on Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 15, 2022. Brig. Gen. David G. Shoemaker, Headquarters U.S. Indo-Pacific Command deputy director for operations, and Col. Henry R. Jeffress, III, 8th Fighter Wing Commander, both spoke at the event about what Gen. Olds' legacy meant for the birth of the Wolf Pack and how his memory still lives on through the United States Air Force today.

    Date Taken: 07.15.2022
    Date Posted: 07.18.2022 02:46
    Story ID: 425171
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, 26, KR
