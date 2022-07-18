Wolf Pack defender member earns Service Member of the Year

Courtesy Photo | Senior Airman Alexander Rowe, 8th Security Forces Squadron defender, (center) accepts...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Senior Airman Alexander Rowe, 8th Security Forces Squadron defender, (center) accepts his Service Member of the Year award during a recognition ceremony, June 8, 2022 at U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys, Republic of Korea. Along with the award, Airman Rowe had a chance to meet with U.S. Forces Korea leadership for his dedication to the mission. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

An Airman with the 8th Fighter Wing was named the 2022 Service Member of the Year for United States Forces Korea.



Senior Airman Alexander Rowe, 8th Security Forces Squadron member, received recognition for his achievements and dedication to the mission during a meeting with USFK senior leaders U.S. Air Force Major General Brad Sullivan, Chief of Staff of United Nations Command and USFK, and U.S. Army Command Sergeant Major Jack Love, June 8, 2022 at U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys, Republic of Korea.



“It was a very unique experience,” Rowe said, “I had the opportunity to sit down with the general and the CSM for a more one-on-one style interview. We got to relax and talk candidly about each of our backgrounds, our accomplishments, and really just opened up to one another.”



Rowe credits his up-bringing and family as motivators throughout his life.



“My mom has always been really supportive,” Rowe said. “When I told her about the award she proudly posted all about it on her Facebook page so all my hometown family and friends started reaching out and congratulating me.”



Rowe earned this award for his accomplishments during 2021. During that period, Rowe earned Airman of the Year and while performing honor guard duties he also earned Guardsman of the Quarter. During a real world event, Rowe’s training kicked in and his prompt and swift actions drew praise from peers and supervision.



Rowe believes he earned Service Member of the Year in part because of his genuine love for the job.



“I really enjoy doing my job everyday,” Rowe said. “Being a police officer is something I always strived for so growing up I pursued JROTC and honor guard programs that really helped mold me.”



Security forces personnel are the Air Force’s first line of defense and it is their job to maintain the rule of law on all Air Force bases and installations. They are also responsible for ensuring the safety of all base weapons, property and personnel from hostile forces.



“I became the lead trainer back in September of 2020 so I have been training others to the best of my ability since then,” Rowe continued. “I actually really enjoy training others so I try to give my all to those I train.”



Rowe hopes to continue mentoring Airmen and training security forces members in the Air Force.



“I urge my fellow Airmen to give it their all,” Rowe said. “I know the military can be hard sometimes and things do not always go the way we want but the biggest piece of advice I can give is to keep resiliency in mind. You will bounce back if you keep giving it your all while doing what you enjoy. Keep resiliency in mind and you are going to do some really great things.”



Rowe has impacted the lives of many of those around him from the Airmen he trains to leaders who support him.



“As Senior Airman Rowe's flight chief, I can say that he is a motivated Airman who comes to work every day with a positive attitude,” said Master Sgt. Justin Bennett, 8th SFS flight chief. “He is always optimistic about any given situation and is always willing to dedicate his time to building others around him. Overall, he has a positive work ethic and will go out of his way to make the workplace better than how he found it whether it's the way his post looks or process improvement.”



Rowe plans on remaining in active duty service for a few years then transitioning to the Air National Guard and pursuing law enforcement in the civilian sector.