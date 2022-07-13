Linebacker of the Week: Staff Sgt. Devin Floyd

Photo By Staff Sgt. Aubree Owens | U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Devin Floyd, armament flight chief and interim wing weapons...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Aubree Owens | U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Devin Floyd, armament flight chief and interim wing weapons manager with the 36th Maintenance Squadron, receives the Linebacker of the Week Award from U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Paul R. Birch, commander of the 36th Wing, accompanied by U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. John E. Payne, command chief of the 36th Wing, at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, July 13, 2022. The Team Andersen Linebacker of the Week recognizes outstanding enlisted, officer, civilian and total force personnel who have had an impact on achieving Team Andersen’s Mission, Vision and Priorities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Aubree Owens) see less | View Image Page

Andersen Air Force Base, Guam-- U.S. Air Force, Staff Sgt. Devin Floyd, armament flight chief and interim wing weapons manager with the 36th Maintenance Squadron, was recognized as the 36th Wing’s Team Andersen Linebacker of the Week, at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, July 13, 2022.



The Team Andersen Linebacker of the Week recognizes outstanding enlisted, officer, civilian and total force personnel who have had an impact on achieving Team Andersen’s Mission, Vision and Priorities.



After arriving at Andersen AFB, Floyd took over the armament flight chief role in February of 2020. As a Staff Sgt. filling a senior non-commissioned officer’s role, he’s not only performing his primary duties given to him, but he also directed two squadron anti-terrorism programs, and reported over 900 pieces of equipment across ten facilities, culminating in a zero-defect Integrated Defense Management Process inspection. In addition, he teamed up with the 36th Contingency Response Group to augment them with his armament systems knowledge, and has also served as a unit fitness monitor for the 36 MXS, driving a 99% pass rate.



His work ethic directly led to his recent selection as the role of the wing weapons manager, which is usually reserved for a Senior Master Sgt. In his roles, Floyd leads a team of seven personnel in support of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Bomber Task Force, Dynamic Force Employment, higher headquarter directed missions and local flying operations. He also manages and conducts the armament weapon system, liaising for tenant units, deployments, transient aircraft, and joint exercises.



“Never did I think I was going to be asked to lead a flight or hold some of the responsibilities of a wing weapons manager and I can honestly say I’m grateful for the opportunity,” said Floyd. “There is a lot more that goes on off of the maintenance floor that my current rank doesn’t get to see all that often.”



Floyd has increased the high morale in his flight while maintaining normal operations through multiple exercises and manning and resource limitations. His leadership said that he serves as an excellent example to his peers and other leaders by striving to strengthen unit esprit-de-corps.



The term Linebacker is rooted deep within Team Andersen’s history. Operation Linebacker II took place on Dec. 18, 1972, and was the largest number of heavy bomber strikes launched by the U.S. Air Force since the end of World War II. During the operation, B-52s from Andersen flew round-the-clock bombing missions over North Vietnam to destroy major targets in Hanoi and Haiphong in an effort to bring the Democratic Republic of Vietnam back to negotiations.



The recipient will have the opportunity to sign a “Linebacker” football jersey that will be displayed in the Wing Headquarters building.



Way to go, Floyd!