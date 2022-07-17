Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Student-Soldier anxiously awaiting deployment experience

    Student-Soldier anxiously awaiting deployment experience

    Photo By Pfc. Aliyah Vivier | U.S. Army National Guard Spc. James Murphy, assigned to 160th Engineer Company, 721st

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, UNITED STATES

    07.17.2022

    Story by Pfc. Aliyah Vivier 

    109th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, Pa.-- U.S. Army Spc. James Murphy, assigned to the 160th Engineer Company, 721st Troop Command, 72nd Troop Command, Delaware Army National Guard, performed some double duty during his unit’s annual training at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pa.

    While participating in an improvised explosive device response exercise during mid-July, he went through training lanes twice, first as a medic and then as a squad member.

    Murphy lives in Wilmington, Del., where he grew up. He is currently enrolled in Reserve Officer Training Corps at the University of Delaware, where he is studying mechanical engineering.

    He started a fraternity with friends in order to help balance his military and school requirements along with his social life. By forming their own fraternity, they were able to tailor the fraternity requirements to fit in with their own obligations.

    "I enlisted to gain experience," Murphy said. "I do my drills and schooling. It's good military experience before I commission as an Army Officer."

    Murphy is a senior medic with the 160th Eng. Co. He mentors two Soldiers and makes sure the unit gets necessary medical supplies and support. He is also looking forward to deploying with the unit, as that is one of his goals.

    "Deploying would give me an opportunity to gain experience and travel before commissioning," he said.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.17.2022
    Date Posted: 07.17.2022 20:52
    Story ID: 425158
    Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, US 
    Hometown: WILMINGTON, DE, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Student-Soldier anxiously awaiting deployment experience, by PFC Aliyah Vivier, identified by DVIDS

    Student-Soldier anxiously awaiting deployment experience
    Student-Soldier anxiously awaiting deployment experience
    Student-Soldier anxiously awaiting deployment experience

