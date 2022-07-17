Student-Soldier anxiously awaiting deployment experience

FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, Pa.-- U.S. Army Spc. James Murphy, assigned to the 160th Engineer Company, 721st Troop Command, 72nd Troop Command, Delaware Army National Guard, performed some double duty during his unit’s annual training at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pa.



While participating in an improvised explosive device response exercise during mid-July, he went through training lanes twice, first as a medic and then as a squad member.



Murphy lives in Wilmington, Del., where he grew up. He is currently enrolled in Reserve Officer Training Corps at the University of Delaware, where he is studying mechanical engineering.



He started a fraternity with friends in order to help balance his military and school requirements along with his social life. By forming their own fraternity, they were able to tailor the fraternity requirements to fit in with their own obligations.



"I enlisted to gain experience," Murphy said. "I do my drills and schooling. It's good military experience before I commission as an Army Officer."



Murphy is a senior medic with the 160th Eng. Co. He mentors two Soldiers and makes sure the unit gets necessary medical supplies and support. He is also looking forward to deploying with the unit, as that is one of his goals.



"Deploying would give me an opportunity to gain experience and travel before commissioning," he said.

