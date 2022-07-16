Veteran Friendly employer gives 49th MP Brigade Soldier new opportunity

Specialist John McMahan, a Military Police Specialist (31B) with the 49th Military Police Brigade is one of many Soldiers in the National Guard who struggles with finding a good civilian job while maintaining a military career. Today is a new day, as 49th Military Police Brigade Senior leaders gave McMahan a new opportunity. On July 16th, The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation set up a recruiting event for Soldiers just like McMahan.



"This seems like an opportunity I couldn't pass up,” said McMahan. “I'm looking for a good career to get into and this uses my military police experience which I love. I feel like working for an organization that lets me balance my military and civilian career is a perfect fit." The first step for McMahan to become a Correctional Officer is to sit for the qualifying exam. There are multiple steps that can take a normal person two years, but Mcmahan will not have to struggle like them because of his Guardsman status.



Richard Wynne, a Background Investigator with the Department of Corrections for the state of California, led the presentation at the recruiting event at Camp Roberts in the late afternoon of July 16th. Wynne, a former 49th Military Police Brigade Noncommissioned Officer sees the value of his military career and wants more people like himself to join his team. “Less than 7% of veterans are Correctional Peace Officers in the state of California and I am here to fix that.” said Wynee.”My intent is to increase the number of veterans in the department. Senior leadership in the California Military Department has teamed with us to make it more efficient for Guardsmen to join our team. Normally it takes 15 months to hire a new Correctional Peace Officer but with the advantage of being a California National Guardsmen we can cut that down to 9 months and that starts today with the entrance exam.”



After the presentation, eager Soldiers were encouraged by Senior Leadership to talk with members of Wynne’s team. 49th Military Police Brigade Commander, Lieutenant Colonel Eric Sharyer was more than happy to give his Soldiers the opportunity to have a new career that was National Guard friendly. “Our Soldiers have all the right training to be successful at this job. I know some Soldiers struggle with balancing their military and civilian careers. This partnership with the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation is a win for everyone,” said Lt. Col. Sharyer. “I was more than happy to see so many Soldiers come up and talk with Mr. Wynne after the presentation.”



Next for Soldiers like McMahan is an entrance examination to the Correctional Officer Academy. The exam is conducted on-site and Soldiers of the 49th Military Police Brigade should hear back within a few weeks if they passed. If Soldiers have a passing PT score within the last 12 months, the process is expedited to the background check. Several additional steps will take place after that but Soldiers will have help from the California National Guard to get all their paperwork in order. Wynne said, “We hire 1,700 Peace Officers every year, and having your DD-214 brings you to the front of the line. We value the military experience these Soldiers will bring. Our goal is to help the underemployed and unemployed veterans start a new career where they earn great benefits and pay. That 12 weeks Soldiers will be in the academy, I am not worried about it. I am worried about my Soldiers for the next 20 years."



For more information about becoming a Correctional Peace Officer go to www.joincdcr.com

