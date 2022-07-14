Navy Reserve Center Alameda Holds Change of Command and Retirement Ceremony

Photo By Chief Petty Officer John Pearl | 220714-N-YS140-001 A Navy Reserve Center (NRC) Alameda Sailor captures a picture of...... read more read more Photo By Chief Petty Officer John Pearl | 220714-N-YS140-001 A Navy Reserve Center (NRC) Alameda Sailor captures a picture of incoming commanding officer Capt. Kerri Chase aside outgoing commanding officer Capt. Roberto Dumlao at an NRC Alameda change of command ceremony aboard the USS Hornet (CV 12), Alameda, Calif., July 14, 2022. NRC Alameda was established after World War II and increased activity in the wake of the attacks on 9/11. The mission of the NRC is to provide customer service and enhance the mobilization readiness training for over 650 Navy Reservists. NRC Alameda is manned by 2 officers, 23 enlisted personnel and one DoD Civilian employee to carry out its mission in support of 26 units. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist John Pearl) see less | View Image Page

ALAMEDA, Calif.—Navy Reserve Center (NRC) Alameda held a change of command ceremony aboard USS Hornet (CV 12), July 14, 2022. In the presence of NRC Alameda staff, community leaders, family, and friends, Capt. Kerri Chase relieved Capt. Roberto Dumlao as commanding officer of NRC Alameda. Following the change of command ceremony, a retirement ceremony was held for Dumlao, who will have served 25 years at the conclusion of his next assignment.



Capt. Michael Joyner, Commander, Navy Reserve Readiness Command Southwest (REDCOMSW) praised Dumlao’s performance and leadership style. “He has performed superbly. He has done this through exceptional communication turning broad commander’s guidance into action,” said Joyner. “He truly believes in empowering his people, giving them the guidance and resources to be successful, and then getting out of their way.”



Joyner further stated Dumlao’s time as NRC Alameda’s commanding officer has not been easy. “He delivered mobilization and warfighting readiness ensuring the reserve center executed the mission and our Sailors were ready,” said Joyner. “This was an exceptionally difficult challenge during the COVID-19 pandemic. Under his expert guidance, the reserve center mobilized close to 70 Sailors in support of pandemic relief efforts and worldwide mobilization requirements.”



At the conclusion of his remarks, Joyner presented Dumlao with a Meritorious Services Medal, gold star in lieu of fourth award. Dumlao directed credit to the NRC Alameda Staff.



“But you know what is amazing? The staff at the NRC. I have about 30 staff that serve 650 Navy personnel,” said Dumlao. “They do all the administrative work, all the awards, fitness reports, travel plans, uniforms. They put all of that together and make sure the Navy Reserve is ready to provide force when our defense leaders want them.”



Dumlao further thanked Rear Adm. Huan Nguyen, who was present at the ceremony, and said Nguyen was an inspiration and helped pave the way for Asian Americans to come up through the ranks and serve their country.



After official orders were read and Chase formally took command of NRC Alameda she articulated her intent. “I am here to do two things. Take care of Navy Reservists and take care of the staff. That means mobilizing Sailors correctly, on time the first time and paying Sailors correctly, on time the first time.”



Chase went on to say taking care of NRC staff involves attentiveness to their advancement, promotion, families, fitness, quality of time at work, and quality of time away from work.



Chase closed by directing “executive officer, all standing orders and instructions remain in effect. Take charge and carry out the plan of the day.”



NRC Alameda was established after World War II, and increased activity in the wake of the attacks on 9/11. The mission of the Center is to provide customer service and enhance the mobilization readiness training for over 650 Navy Reservists. The Center is manned by 2 officers, 23 enlisted personnel and one DoD Civilian employee to carry out its mission in support of 26 units.