Green To Gold: Former Master Sgt. Graduates CST

After 37 long days of training, Cadets from 4th Regiment, Advanced Camp lined up and prepared to march onto the field for their much-anticipated graduation ceremony at Fort Knox, Ky., July 14, 2022. Among the ranks of Cadets who are brand new to the Army life, was former Master Sgt. James Tate who, after 16 years of enlisted service, found himself inspired to become an Army officer.

“I’ve had a couple of mentors along the way,” said Tate. “Retired Col. Jack Gates, my company commander at the time, influenced me to do the West Point route.”

Prior to attending West Point, Tate was a 68P, Army Radiologist Specialist. During his first attempt to commission in 2009, he had two congressional nominations that unfortunately did not work out. During his second attempt in 2014, Tate received Drill Sgt. orders, putting his plan to commission on pause.

“I just got to a point in my career, between time in service and age, that it was now or never so I just gave it one last shot,” said Tate.

After a final attempt, Tate qualified for the Green to Gold program and was on track to become a commissioned officer. He attended Cadet Summer Training and graduated Advanced Camp but said that it was not without its challenges.

“I really didn’t know how physically taxing it would be,” said Tate. “But I knew that there were quite a few Cadets that looked up to me, so I had to make sure that I provided them with what right looks like and keep moving forward.”

With three years of prior Drill Sgt. service and a significant amount of experience leading Soldiers, Tate was faced with the challenge of being a follower and team player during Advanced Camp.

“It’s difficult at times not to take charge of things,” said Tate. “But you have to allow people to blossom and just let them make decisions on their own.”

Despite having challenging days, Tate reminded himself to be resilient and hunt the good stuff.

“It sounds cliché at times, but it really does get you through those moments,” Tate said.

Tate was selected to recite the Cadet Creed at 4th Regiment, Advanced Camp graduation ceremony.

“I was super humbled by that.” Said Tate. “It was kind of just a final capstone and I’m just really appreciative.”

During his time in Advanced Camp, Tate used the three pillars, confidence, competence and composure to get through difficult times. Those three things have been built upon over the years and he feels it is something he can add to the younger generation of lieutenants.

