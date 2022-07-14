Soldier Spotlight: Spc. Ronald Oun

FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, Pa. - U.S. Army National Guard Spc. Ronald Oun, assigned to the 160th Engineer Company, 721st Troop Command, 72nd Troop Command, Delaware Army National Guard conducted an improvised explosive device (IED) training lane on July 14, 2022 at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pa.



Oun is conducting dry runs of reacting to IED encounters, which he and other Soldiers of his company learned in a classroom setting earlier in the week.



Spc. Oun was born and raised in South Philadelphia, Pa. and now lives in

New Castle, Del. He works as an electrical engineer. He is also currently enrolled in the University of Deleware and is working towards his master's degree in electrical engineering and in project management. He previously earned his bachelor's degree in electrical engineering.



"I realized after I got my bachelor's degree that I wanted to continue serving after getting out of the Marines, so I joined the Army National Guard," Spc. Oun said. "Since the location I'm stationed is great and the benefits the Guard provides are good I'll continue doing this," Oun added.



Oun joined the Delaware National Guard as a Technical Engineer Specialist. He has enjoyed his time in the Guard and has generally liked the differences between the Marine Reserves and the Army National Guard.



"I like being outside and dealing with national crises," Oun said. "That's not something I typically got to do in the Marines."



Oun appreciates the way that the Army and the Marines differ in leadership styles and the overall involvement that Army leaders demonstrate towards their Soldiers.



"I'm glad I made the switch over," Oun exclaimed. "I like the overall leadership techniques I've experienced in the Army so far."

