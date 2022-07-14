FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, Pa. - Many Soldiers enlist in the Army National Guard to seek thrills or to learn new skills. For U.S. Army National Guard Pfc. Leticia Morales, a native of Georgetown, Del., the Guard is a way to acquire the skills she feels she needs to pursue her goals in the civilian world.



Morales is currently enrolled in a community college and hopes to become a police officer.



"I find it fulfilling giving back to the community and helping others when called upon," says Morales.



She enlisted in the Army National Guard to gain experience in law enforcement, which she feels will help her gain the experience needed to become a state trooper. Morales' future plans in the Army National Guard include becoming an officer once her current six-year enlistment is completed.



Morales enlisted in the Delaware Army National Guard at the age of 17 on a split training option contract. She completed basic training during the summer while still a high school student and completed advanced individual training the following year. Morales found basic training to be rewarding and fulfilling. Her original military occupational specialty was military police, but she transferred to the 160th Engineer Company to reclassify as a plumber so she can deploy with the engineers.



"I want to get the experience of a deployment so I looked for a deploying unit that needed extra Soldiers to volunteer," said Morales.



Morales commented that she's looking forward to sharing her experiences and skills as an MP with other Soldiers of the 160th Engineer Company during their deployment.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.14.2022 Date Posted: 07.16.2022 17:06 Story ID: 425139 Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, US Hometown: GEORGETOWN, DE, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Pfc. Morales volunteers for engineers' deployment, by SPC Glenn Brennan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.