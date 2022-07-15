Commemoration of the 104th anniversary of 3rd IDs immortal stand on the Marne River

Photo By Sgt. Aaliyah Craven | Members of the International Outpost of the Society of the 3rd Infantry Division and...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Aaliyah Craven | Members of the International Outpost of the Society of the 3rd Infantry Division and Military Attaches pose for a group photo at the 3rd Infantry Division Memorial monument at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, July 15, 2022. During World War I, the division earned the name “Rock of the Marne” during the Second Battle of the Marne at the Marne River near Chateau-Thierry, France, on July 15, 1918. This was the last major German offensive of the war. The Germans planned to march up the Marne River and carry on to Paris but failed when they met 3rd ID. When the German units retreated and the French Allies pulled back their troops, the then Commanding General of the 3rd ID, Maj. Gen. Joseph Dickman, told the French Allies “Nous resterons la,” translated to English, this means “We will stay here.” The 3rd ID’s heroism during this battle was a turning point in the war. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Aaliyah Craven, 50th Public Affairs Detachment) see less | View Image Page

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Outpost 5845, International Outpost of the Society of the 3rd Infantry Division, held a commemoration ceremony at the Arlington Memorial Amphitheater, located in Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, July 15, 2022, in honor of the 104th anniversary of the 3rd Infantry Division's immortal stand in France during the Second Battle of the Marne,



“In my opinion, the 3rd Infantry Division is the greatest infantry division in the world,” said David W. Mills, a current member of the Outpost 5845. “It is the only infantry division that has a monument in Arlington National Cemetery, which to me, is sacred ground.”



During World War I, the division earned the name “Rock of the Marne” during the Second Battle of the Marne at the Marne River near Chateau-Thierry, France, July 15, 1918. This was the last major German offensive of the war. The Germans planned to march up the Marne River and carry on to Paris but failed when they met 3rd ID. When the German units retreated and the French Allies pulled back their troops, the then Commanding General of the 3rd ID, Maj. Gen. Joseph Dickman, told the French Allies “Nous resterons la,” translated to English, this means “We will stay here.” The 3rd ID’s heroism during this battle was a turning point in the war.



“We are honored to have in attendance today diplomatic representatives for the many countries in which the division has served throughout its 105 years of existence,” said Lt. Col. Tim Stoy (Retired) a member of Outpost 5845. “We served there in combat, we were stationed there in peace, we trained there, and we worked with your armed forces in various conflicts.”



Military officials from Austria, Belgium, France, Germany, Greece, Italy, Korea, the Philippines and Ukraine attended the commemoration, displaying publicly the great impact the division has had on their nations during its storied history.



“I think this event is especially important because it proves that former enemies who were fighting against each other in two terrible world wars can become close friends and reliable allies,” said Brig. Gen. Frank Graefe, the German Defense Attache.



After the commemoration ceremony, attendees honored the 3rd ID by holding a wreath laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. This ceremony acknowledged the sacrifices the Soldiers and organization had to make not only during the Second Battle of the Marne but throughout World War I.



“The 3rd ID has an outstanding combat reputation and deserves greater recognition even among its own Soldiers,” said Stoy. "There is no better division in the Army; and every Marne Soldier needs to know and be proud of this.”