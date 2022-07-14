Destroyer Squadron 28 Changes Command Aboard USS Harry S. Truman

MEDITERRANEAN SEA. – Capt. Blair Guy relieved Capt. Todd Zenner as commodore of Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 28, during a change of command ceremony aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), July 14, 2022.



Prior to the 2021-2022 deployment to the U.S. 2nd, 5th, and 6th Fleet areas of operation, Zenner led his team through a rigorous extended maintenance period and work-up cycle in preparation for the composite training unit exercise certification.



Under his leadership, DESRON 28 participated in the coordination and execution of dual and tri- carrier operations, the NATO-led activity Neptune Strike 22 and Neptune Shield 22, and various other interoperability exercises with over 25 nations, further bolstering international relationships with allies and partners.



Before assuming command as DESRON 28 commodore, Zenner commanded the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98). During his time in command, the ship participated in Operation Inherent Resolve while also conducting maritime operations in the Gulf of Aden and Red Sea. After his command tour, Zenner served as the reactor officer aboard Harry S. Truman.



Reflecting on his time as commodore, Zenner stated he has always been inspired by the accomplishments made by his team and how the Sailors rose to every challenge.



“It has been an honor and privilege leading DESRON 28,” said Zenner. “I am privileged, humbled, and grateful to have worked with such an incredible team.”



After departing DESRON 28, Zenner will report as the operations officer for the Office of the Chief of Naval Operations (OPNAV) at the Pentagon.

Guy, a native of Orange Park, Florida, and second-generation U.S. Navy Sailor, said he was inspired by the opportunity to command DESRON 28.

“I can't thank you enough for all the hard work and dedication this team has put forth,” said Guy. “As we start this new chapter, we will continue to execute the mission and our jobs at the highest level we can.”



In addition to serving as the deputy commodore since May of 2021, Guy served as the reactor electrical assistant aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H W Bush (CVN 77), executive officer and commanding officer of Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78) and as the reactor officer aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73).



Rear Adm. Paul Spedero, commander Carrier Strike Group 8, reflected on his experience with Commodore Zenner.



“I’m proud of the Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 28 28 team and all they have been able to accomplish. It was a great honor to work with such a professional and dedicated warfighter as Commodore Zenner,” said Spedero. “I look forward to continued excellence from Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 28 28 under the command of Capt. Guy.”



The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group (HSTCSG) is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests.



Truman is the flagship of the HSTCSG; additional elements include the nine squadrons of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 1, commanded by Capt. Patrick Hourigan; the staff and guided-missile destroyers of DESRON 28 which have included: USS Bainbridge (DDG 96), USS Cole (DDG 67), USS Gonzalez (DDG 66), USS Gravely (DDG 107) and USS Jason Dunham (DDG 109); and the Ticonderoga-class cruiser USS San Jacinto (CG 56), commanded by Capt. Christopher Marvin.



For over 80 years, U.S. Naval Forces Europe-U.S. Naval Forces Africa (NAVEUR-NAVAF) has forged strategic relationships with allies and partners, leveraging a foundation of shared values to preserve security and stability.



Headquartered in Naples, Italy, NAVEUR-NAVAF operates U.S. naval forces in the U.S. European Command (USEUCOM) and U.S. Africa Command (USAFRICOM) areas of responsibility. U.S. Sixth Fleet is permanently assigned to NAVEUR-NAVAF, and employs maritime forces through the full spectrum of joint and naval operations.



