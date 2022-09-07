Fireworks Draw Crowd at Fort Irwin’s Iconic Painted Rocks

FORT IRWIN, Calif.—Families, Soldiers and residents from the High Desert community enjoyed a postponed Independence Day celebration on the 9th of July, commemorating 246 years of freedom.

Due to NTC rotation 22-08, Soldiers stationed at the National Training Center and Fort Irwin were immersed in training with the 56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 28th ID, Pennsylvania National Guard during the 4th of July. So that Soldiers and their families can celebrate together, Fort Irwin Garrison postponed their Freedom Festivities by a week.

NTC Soldiers conduct 10 decisive action training rotations per year.

Brig. Gen. Curt Taylor quoted President George Washington’s address to the continental Army given on July 9, 1776. “The fate of unborn millions will now depend under God on the courage and confidence of this army,” Taylor Said while kicking off festivities.

“I am proud to be serving with this army. I am proud to serve with every one of you, and I am proud to serve with that same army George Washington talked to 246 years ago tonight,” Taylor said.

While a number of cities across California canceled their shows due to staffing and ATF regulations, Fort Irwin’s Garrison team were able to produce a spectacular show.

Brandi Crist, Director of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation, said the FMWR team was excited to “bring fireworks back to the Fort Irwin community.

Community members enjoyed food trucks, patriotic music, festive party favors, and clear skies while watching the firework display.

“Thanks for doing this. It was really well done. Kids made memories that will last a lifetime, and I seriously doubt they’ll remember that it was actually the 9th of July! Thanks to everyone who made this happen,” said Patrick Stallings.

