United States Navy Ceremonial Guard, Changes Command

WASHINGTON - Cmdr. Alex McMahon relieved Cmdr. Dave Tickle as commanding officer of the U.S. Navy Ceremonial Guard during a change of command ceremony at Washington Navy Yard's Leutze Park, July 15, 2022.



Rear Adm. Michael Steffen served as a guest of honor at the ceremony and awarded Tickle with the Meritorious Service Medal for all he accomplished during his time in command, which included leading a total 5,276 ceremonies and funerals, all done in the public eye and before top Navy, national, and world leaders.



During the ceremony, Steffen also announced the Sailors of the U.S. Navy Ceremonial Guard had been awarded the Meritorious Unit Commendation.



"Cmdr. Tickle has ended twenty years of faithful service to our nation as the commanding officer of the Ceremonial Guard, where he trained our most junior Sailors to represent our nation at our most prestigious public events," said Steffen. "Throughout this tour, he has ensured strategic success through exceptional tactical execution- whether during a full honors ceremony or in the advocacy of his Sailors."



Tickle reported to the U.S. Navy Ceremonial Guard, headquartered at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington D.C., in July 2019.



"To the men and women of the Guard," said Tickle, I am truly humbled to be part of your journey. The Meritorious Unit Commendation speaks to the volume of effort you put into what you do daily. You represent the Navy and our nation on the highest levels, whether it's a presidential inauguration or a Navy week in small-town America. But perhaps more importantly, you bring poise and dignity to bear at Arlington National Cemetery, where you provide final honors for our fallen shipmates. Your mission could not be more vital; it has been my honor to serve with you."



McMahon assumed command of the ceremonial guard after serving as the executive officer under Tickle's leadership.



"As your commanding officer, I promise to give you all my best each and every day," said McMahon. "As it says above the doors in the ceremonial hall, we will continue to stand tall, stand proud, and always stand together."



The U. S. Navy Ceremonial Guard is the Navy's drill center of excellence. The U.S. Navy Ceremonial Guard's primary missions include serving as the Navy's Presidential honor guard, providing ceremonial support for Navy and Joint Armed Service missions, and other public ceremonies in the national capital region and across the country as directed by higher authority. Additionally, they provide all Navy ceremonial funeral support at Arlington National Cemetery and other private cemeteries in the region as directed by Naval District Washington. To accomplish these missions the command adheres to a rigorous training and qualification program to maintain a maximum state of ceremonial drill readiness.

