    Delta Company 169th EN BN welcomes new commander

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    07.15.2022

    Story by Senior Airman Ashley Thrash 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    Delta Company 169th Engineer Battalion held its change of command at the Louis F. Garland Department of Defense Fire Academy, July 15.

    D CO 169th EN BN welcomed their incoming commander, Capt. Jarred Howell, and thanked outgoing commander, Capt. Astin Villarreal, for his hard work and dedication.

    The 169th EN BN is responsible for Advanced Individual Training of all firefighting Soldiers.

