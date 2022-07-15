Delta Company 169th Engineer Battalion held its change of command at the Louis F. Garland Department of Defense Fire Academy, July 15.



D CO 169th EN BN welcomed their incoming commander, Capt. Jarred Howell, and thanked outgoing commander, Capt. Astin Villarreal, for his hard work and dedication.



The 169th EN BN is responsible for Advanced Individual Training of all firefighting Soldiers.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.15.2022 Date Posted: 07.15.2022 16:58 Story ID: 425113 Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Delta Company 169th EN BN welcomes new commander, by SrA Ashley Thrash, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.