Fort Meade MEDDAC Names 3rd Quarter Best Leaders

Photo By Michelle Gonzalez | Col. Chris Maker, Fort Meade Medical Department Activity commander, pins an Army...... read more read more Photo By Michelle Gonzalez | Col. Chris Maker, Fort Meade Medical Department Activity commander, pins an Army Achievement Medal on Cpl. Thalia Hernandez, Kimbrough Ambulatory Care Center, for being selected as the 3rd Quarter Fort Meade Medical Department Activity Best Leader in the noncommissioned officer category at an award ceremony held at the Fort Meade MEDDAC Headquarters, Kimbrough Ambulatory Care Center, Fort Meade, Maryland, July 8. Eight Soldiers competed in a variety of events over the course of 96 hours. The Fort Meade MEDDAC includes a number of U.S. Army health clinics at several other locations in Maryland, Virginia, Pennsylvania and the District of Columbia. (U.S. Army photo by Michelle Gonzalez) see less | View Image Page

FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, Md. -- Cpl. Thalia Hernandez, Fort Meade Medical Company at Kimbrough Ambulatory Care Center, and Spc. Raymond Torrisi, Andrew Rader Clinic, were named as the Best Leaders in the Noncommissioned officer and Soldier categories, respectively, in an award ceremony held at Kimbrough Ambulatory Care Center, July 8.



Eight Soldiers from the Fort Meade Medical Department Activity participated in the third quarter Best Leader Competition held at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania and Fort Meade, Maryland, July 5-8.



“This ceremony truly is an opportunity for us to recognize the commitment that these candidates demonstrated not only to the profession but to their individual will to succeed,” said Col. Chris Maker, the Fort Meade MEDDAC commander.



Maker was impressed by the candidates’ performance.



“You guys did a phenomenal job. Over 96 hours of grueling competition, under very austere conditions and I’ll tell you, I was blown away.”



Candidates competed in a wide variety of events that covered Army Warrior Tasks in the shoot, move, communicate and medicate areas that included: M4 Engagement Skills Trainer range, the Army Combat Fitness Test, an obstacle course, day land navigation, a 6-mile ruck march and combat water survival training.



“This was not just a competition,” said Command Sgt. Maj. Michael P. Morrill, Fort Meade MEDDAC command sergeant major. “This is a training event. The training value that comes out of this for those who did not win is phenomenal,” Morrill added.



The events pushed candidates physically and mentally. For Morrill, the competition is an opportunity for Soldiers to test and push past their limits.



“We have to push our Soldiers beyond the limits that they think are there. When you do that, you establish new limits. All of [the candidates] got pushed beyond their limits. Now they know they’ve got more in them. So, now you’re generating leaders. You’re generating better trained Soldiers.”



The Fort Meade MEDDAC is headquartered on Fort Meade and includes a number of U.S. Army health clinics at several other locations in Maryland, Virginia, Pennsylvania and the District of Columbia.