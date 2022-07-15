Photo Essay: Fort McCoy holds Installation Planning Board meeting with IMCOM-Readiness director

Photo By Tonya Townsell | Fort McCoy Garrison leaders meet with Brenda McCullough, director of Installation...... read more read more Photo By Tonya Townsell | Fort McCoy Garrison leaders meet with Brenda McCullough, director of Installation Management Command-Readiness, during a special Installation Planning Board meeting July 14, 2022, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The Installation Planning Board’s purpose is to develop an Integrated Priorities List in support of improving installation services and programs. Completion of action plans associated with the Integrated Priorities List is a measure of garrison success. The board is a forum for identifying, assessing, and providing a common-operating picture for installationwide planning requirements. (U.S. Army Photo by Tonya Townsell/Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office) see less | View Image Page

Fort McCoy Garrison leaders meet with Brenda McCullough, director of Installation Management Command-Readiness, during a special Installation Planning Board meeting July 14, 2022, at Fort McCoy, Wis.



The Installation Planning Board’s purpose is to develop an Integrated Priorities List in support of improving installation services and programs. Completion of action plans associated with the Integrated Priorities List is a measure of garrison success.



The board is a forum for identifying, assessing, and providing a common-operating picture for installationwide planning requirements.



