USAFE F-15Es arrive in AFCENT for cross-combatant command ACE training

Photo By Staff Sgt. Charles Fultz | Ninth Air Force (AFCENT) members initiate hot-pit refueling operations on a F-15E...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Charles Fultz | Ninth Air Force (AFCENT) members initiate hot-pit refueling operations on a F-15E Strike Eagle aircraft assigned to the 48th Fighter Wing out of Royal Air Force Base Lakenheath, United Kingdom July 15, 2022. Two U.S. Air Force F-15Es conducted the flight from Souda Bay, Greece to the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility in an effort to exercise cross-combatant command Agile Combat Employment operations. AFCENT members led the hot-pit refueling, an ACE technique which cuts refueling time by hours, allowing AFCENT and incoming partner aircrews to generate multiple consecutive sorties from the same aircraft as well as increase airpower staging options in theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Charles T. Fultz) see less | View Image Page

SOUTHWEST ASIA—Two U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagles, originating out of Souda Bay, Greece, arrived in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility through an effort to exercise cross-combatant command Agile Combat Employment operations July 15, 2022.



The fighters assigned to the 48th Fighter Wing out of Royal Air Force Base Lakenheath, United Kingdom, were tasked with conducting the cross-combatant command flight into the CENTCOM AOR, executing hot-pit refueling operations with Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central) support, then returning to the U.S. Air Forces Europe AOR for a combat search and rescue exercise with European partners.



“This collaboration with USAFE-AFAFRICA showcases U.S. ability to flow airpower in and out of the Middle East from anywhere in the world,” said. Lt. Gen. Greg Guillot, Ninth Air Force (AFCENT) commander. “The agility demonstrated in this movement is crucial as we continue to provide regional partners airpower options for deterrence and contingency response.”



This training also gives AFCENT members the opportunity to conduct hot-pit refueling operations with USAFE-AFAFRICA aircrews. This refueling technique, in which jets are refueled while still running, cuts refueling time by hours, allowing AFCENT and partner aircrews to generate multiple consecutive sorties from the same aircraft. This practice enables AFCENT’s exercise of Agile Combat Employment, increasing flexibility in airpower asset basing and staging in and around theater.



“AFCENT conducts elements of ACE operations in combat every day,” said Guillot. “By executing ACE in a wartime environment, we gain valuable lessons that improve our combat capability. The AFCENT lessons also benefit the air components from other combatant commands, just as we benefit from the lessons gained during ACE operations in their theaters.”



The command and control relationship between USAFE-AFAFRICA and AFCENT is frequently exercised through bomber presence patrols, which often originate in Europe and flow through the Mediterranean and into the Middle East. This cross-command flight represents another milestone in AFCENT’s and the U.S. Air Force’s continued development of Agile Combat Employment.