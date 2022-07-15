Joint Base Charleston Welcomes New Commander

Col. Marc E. Greene, outgoing 628th Air Base Wing commander, relinquished his responsibilities and duties to Col. Michael A. Freeman, incoming 628th ABW commander, during a change of command ceremony, at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, July 15, 2022.



Officiated by Maj. Gen. Mark D. Camerer, U.S. Air Force Expeditionary Center commander, the ceremony showcased the shifting of command of over 70,000 Airmen, Sailors, Soldiers, Marines, Coast Guardsmen, civilians, dependents, and retirees across four installations including Charleston Air Force Base and Naval Weapons Station Charleston.



“Marc, you've done an outstanding job,” said Camerer. “As you wrap up your 22 year career you can be proud of what you have done, and the thousands of people that you have helped. Your command is engraved in history as a strong organization, and I want you to rest assured that your leadership shaped the 628th ABW.”



Since the beginning of his command in May 2020, Greene has led Team Charleston through a global pandemic, their first Air Show in four years and the largest humanitarian airlift of all time: Operation Allies Refuge.



“Words are written on paper, but faces are etched in memory, and I will tell you looking out into this crowd, it is amazing to go through every single face,” said Greene. “For two years here I have not just Air Force or joint stories, but personal stories and friendships. It is something to behold. I simply wanted to say thank you for everything over these years. It has been absolutely incredible.”



Previously the 92nd Mission Support Group commander at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, Freeman led over 1,200 personnel delivering the installation and mission support activities. During the ceremony, Freeman expressed excitement to start his new role and looks forward to getting to know the team at Joint Base Charleston.



“I am honored and humbled to lead this team, and I really appreciate the trust and faith you put in me,” said Freeman.

