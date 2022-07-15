Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    West Virginia Guardsman to compete in 2022 All Guard Best Warrior Competition

    West Virginia Guardsman to compete in 2022 All Guard Best Warrior Competition

    Courtesy Photo | Sgt. Jefferson Gwynn, a combat engineer with the West Virginia National Guard’s...... read more read more

    NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES

    07.15.2022

    Story by Sgt. James Bolen 

    Tennessee National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Sgt. Jefferson Gwynn, a combat engineer with the West Virginia National Guard’s 119th Engineer Company, will compete in the 2022 All Guard Best Warrior Competition held in Tennessee, July 22-29.

    Gwynn earned his spot to compete against seven of the National Guard’s top NCOs from seven regions across the country after winning his state and regional competition earlier this year.

    “I have learned that my goals are more reachable than I was previously aware of,” said Gwynn. “Finding a healthy balance between optimism and realism is key.”

    These NCOs will be tested and evaluated in over 30 events, including a survival swim, day and night land navigation, and an array of Army warrior tasks.

    “These competitions have been more fun than I ever thought they would be,” said Gwynn. “Future competitors should give it their 100% to win, but not forget to have fun.”

    Gwynn is currently a senior at West Virginia University, studying energy land management. He said that juggling his Guard responsibilities while balancing school is challenging but helps enhance his time management skills.

    The Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition is an annual competition that gathers the best Soldiers and Noncommissioned Officers from across the nation to compete. This year, the Army will host a new competition, the Army Best Squad Competition, where winners of the National Best Warrior Competition will compete against active-duty Army and Army Reserve Soldiers later this year.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.15.2022
    Date Posted: 07.15.2022 15:04
    Story ID: 425094
    Location: NASHVILLE, TN, US 
    This work, West Virginia Guardsman to compete in 2022 All Guard Best Warrior Competition, by SGT James Bolen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    West Virginia Guardsman to compete in 2022 All Guard Best Warrior Competition

    TAGS

    2022nationalallguardbestwarrior 2022allguardbestwarriorcompetition west virgina national guard
    2022nationalallguardbestwarrior 2022allguardbestwarriorcompetition west virginia national guard

