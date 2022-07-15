West Virginia Guardsman to compete in 2022 All Guard Best Warrior Competition

Courtesy Photo | Sgt. Jefferson Gwynn, a combat engineer with the West Virginia National Guard’s...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Sgt. Jefferson Gwynn, a combat engineer with the West Virginia National Guard’s 119th Engineer Company, will compete in the 2022 National All Guard Best Warrior Competition, July 24-29, in Tennessee. Gwynn was named the Noncommissioned Officer of the Year during his state and regional competitions earlier this year. (Photo Illustration by Tennessee National Guard Joint Public Affairs Office) see less | View Image Page

Sgt. Jefferson Gwynn, a combat engineer with the West Virginia National Guard’s 119th Engineer Company, will compete in the 2022 All Guard Best Warrior Competition held in Tennessee, July 22-29.



Gwynn earned his spot to compete against seven of the National Guard’s top NCOs from seven regions across the country after winning his state and regional competition earlier this year.



“I have learned that my goals are more reachable than I was previously aware of,” said Gwynn. “Finding a healthy balance between optimism and realism is key.”



These NCOs will be tested and evaluated in over 30 events, including a survival swim, day and night land navigation, and an array of Army warrior tasks.



“These competitions have been more fun than I ever thought they would be,” said Gwynn. “Future competitors should give it their 100% to win, but not forget to have fun.”



Gwynn is currently a senior at West Virginia University, studying energy land management. He said that juggling his Guard responsibilities while balancing school is challenging but helps enhance his time management skills.



The Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition is an annual competition that gathers the best Soldiers and Noncommissioned Officers from across the nation to compete. This year, the Army will host a new competition, the Army Best Squad Competition, where winners of the National Best Warrior Competition will compete against active-duty Army and Army Reserve Soldiers later this year.