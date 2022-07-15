Marine Corps MV-22 Osprey aircraft, crews conduct training at Fort McCoy

Photo By Scott Sturkol | An aircrew guides a Marine Corps MV-22 Osprey aircraft in for a landing July 13, 2022,...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | An aircrew guides a Marine Corps MV-22 Osprey aircraft in for a landing July 13, 2022, at Sparta-Fort McCoy Airport at Fort McCoy, Wis. In a rare training event at Fort McCoy, aircrew with the Marine Corp’s Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 162 of Marine Corps Air Station New River, N.C., flew a pair of MV-22 Osprey tilt-rotor aircraft July 12-14 at the installation for aerial gunnery training at the impact area on North Post. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

In a rare training event at Fort McCoy, aircrew with the Marine Corp’s Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 162 of Marine Corps Air Station New River, N.C., flew a pair of MV-22 Osprey tilt-rotor aircraft July 12-14 at the installation for aerial gunnery training at the impact area on North Post.



Airfield Operations Specialist Jon Finch with the Fort McCoy Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security (DPTMS) Airfield Division said the aircraft and crews stopped at the Sparta-Fort McCoy Airport July 13 to change out aircrew personnel during the training. And DPTMS Range Operations personnel said the Osprey aircraft flew in from Madison area each day to use the live-fire areas of the impact area for the gunnery training.



According to the Marine Corps fact sheet for the MV-22, the primary function of the aircraft is for amphibious assault transport of troops, equipment, and supplies from assault ships and land bases. The manufacturer is Bell Boeing.



“The (M)V-22 Osprey is a multiengine, dual-piloted, self-deployable, medium-lift, vertical takeoff and landing, tilt-rotor aircraft designed for combat, combat support, combat-service support, and special operations missions worldwide. It will replace the Corps’ aged fleet of CH-46E and CH-53D medium lift helicopters,” the fact sheet states.



Other details include the MV-22 can carry 24 combat-equipped Marines and operate from ship or shore. It can carry an external load up to 10,000 pounds over 50 nautical miles and can self-deploy 2,363 nautical miles with a single aerial refueling, according to a 2015 Department of Defense report about the MV-22.



The last time MV-22 Osprey aircraft were operating at Fort McCoy for a major training event was for the Marine Corps Ullr Shield Exercise in January and February 2018. During that exercise, more than 1,200 Marines participating in the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing’s Ullr Shield exercise accessed training venues across Fort McCoy and experienced some of the coldest weather Wisconsin could throw at them.



The Marines trained at areas such as the Combined Arms Collective Training Facility, Young Air Assault Strip and Sparta-Fort McCoy Airport with helicopters and MV-22 Ospreys, Leadership Reaction Course, Confidence Course, Improved Tactical Training Base Freedom, numerous live-fire ranges, and more.



Capt. Andrew Fabre with Marine Air Control Group 28 participated in the Ullr Shield exercise in 2018. He said Fort McCoy is a great place training for Marines.



“Fort McCoy is a top-notch training facility and base,” Fabre said. “Our mission cannot be completed without our Marines operating at a high level.”



Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



