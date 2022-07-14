Truman hosts acoustic idols

Photo By Seaman Anthony Robledo | 220711-N-CY569-1618 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (July 11, 2022) Musicians Leah Marlene, right,...... read more read more Photo By Seaman Anthony Robledo | 220711-N-CY569-1618 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (July 11, 2022) Musicians Leah Marlene, right, and Dermot Grehan get food from the galley of USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), during a MWR Navy Entertainment visit July 11, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Anthony Robledo) see less | View Image Page

MEDITERRANEAN SEA – American Idol winner Trent Harmon and finalist Leah Marlene performed for Sailors assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman, (CVN 75), July 10, 2022.



The singer-songwriter duo were on a three-day visit to Truman as a part of a Morale, Welfare and Recreation event coordinated between Beth Downs, Truman’s MWR representative and Navy Entertainment.



Electronics Technician (Nuclear) 3rd Class Ryan Thurman, “Truman’s Got Talent” winner, was the opening act for the concert.



I was so grateful for everyone who showed up and wanted to hear my songs,” said Thurman. “I know they’re new so no one knows them, so the support from my shipmates meant a lot to me.”



Thurman said that Harmon was helpful and professional, and Leah had high energy that was very contagious.



“Getting to open for them was an absolute honor, ” said Thurman.



Thurman, Marlene, and Harmon recited original songs for the crew during their performances, as well as covers which allowed the crowd a chance to sing along and interact during the concert.



“If you guys know anything about Nashville there are these things called songwriter rounds, where songwriters go round for round playing songs,” Leah explained to the crowd before the concert. “So that’s what Trent and I are going to be doing tonight, going back and forth. I’m going to start us off with an original tune I wrote and auditioned for American Idol with.”



Trent and Leah have dealt with major live performances before, including performing in front of some of the biggest names in the music industry as well as millions of people across the country, but their experience on the Truman is one they said they’ll never forget.



“It’s been mind-blowing being here,” said Marlene. “Everything that I see just opens my eyes to what you guys do out here. It amazes me to see how Sailors can live on a vessel out at sea for months at a time. I already had a tremendous amount of respect for what you do, but it’s even more so now.”



Neither of the performers are strangers to the military. Leah’s grandfather was a member of the Royal Canadian Navy, and Trent has multiple family members who have served. Trent also enjoyed the opportunity to meet a fellow Mississippian currently on board.



“I actually met someone from my hometown, Cole Goode, that’s stationed on this ship so I’m glad I came out,” said Harmon. “I signed up as soon as the offer was presented to me. We get about two weeks of vacation time during July, and this is one week of mine, coming and hanging out with all of you. And it’s honestly felt like a vacation, it’s been really chill.”



This is the first time since COVID-19 that performers have come out to entertain deployed Sailors.



"I want to extend our deepest appreciation to our guests for visiting our ship and performing for the crew," said Capt. Shane Marchesi, Truman's executive officer. "We know this opportunity has not been available for aircraft carriers in some time and our Sailors enjoyed the performances immensely.”



Marchesi said that the crew looks forward to more MWR and Navy Entertainment engagements with deployed units in the future.

“Thank you to everyone that made this special event possible," said Marchesi.



Truman’s MWR team, along with Navy Entertainment coordinated everything from travel to sleeping accommodations for the performers to get them out to visit the Sailors.



“We had some requests from other ships and your Fun Boss Beth reached out to us a bunch,” said Therese Guinane, a Navy Entertainment representative “This is our first show for a ship at sea since 2019, so we knew we wanted to start small with an acoustic set. Working with our production company we came up with the idea for an Acoustic Idol tour.”



The singers experienced a lot of firsts while visiting the Truman; from watching flight operations on the flight deck, to eating chow on the mess decks, and watching Sailors perform at open mic night. Their experience on the Truman was as unique as their time competing in American Idol.



“Overall being on American Idol was the most incredible experience of my entire life,” said Marlene. “It was extremely mentally intense, performing in front of millions of people every week. It’s similar to what you do out here, in the aspect that unless you’ve been through it, you could never understand what it’s like. That’s why it’s been so cool to be here, because I get a tiny taste of what your everyday life is like.”



As the Sailors aboard the Truman return to their daily schedules, the American Idol contestants prepare for the next chapters in their life after departing the Truman.



“I’m moving to Los Angeles as soon as I return home,” said Marlene. “I just hired the first person for my team, my booking agent, which is how I got the opportunity to come out here and sing for you guys. Now my main focus is finishing up building a team and writing a ton of new music so I can try and release a project within the next year. I’ll also be performing a few shows sporadically so I can meet all the people that supported me throughout my time on the show.”



Before leaving, Trent had some final words for the Sailors aboard the Truman.



“Thank you for all you guys do,” said Harmon. “I still have no idea how much you guys do on a daily basis, but I know it’s a lot of a lot. It’s like you’re running a city on the water. I truly have a deeper respect for what you guys do for the United States.”



The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group (HSTCSG) is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests.



Truman is commanded by Capt. Gavin Duff and serves as the flagship of the HSTCSG; additional elements include the nine squadrons of CVW 1, commanded by Capt. Patrick Hourigan; the staff and guided-missile destroyers of DESRON 28 commanded by Capt. Blair Guy, which have included: USS Bainbridge (DDG 96), USS Cole (DDG 67), USS Gonzalez (DDG 66), USS Gravely (DDG 107) and USS Jason Dunham (DDG 109); and the Ticonderoga-class cruiser USS San Jacinto (CG 56), commanded by Capt. Christopher Marvin.



For over 80 years, U.S. Naval Forces Europe-U.S. Naval Forces Africa (NAVEUR-NAVAF) has forged strategic relationships with allies and partners, leveraging a foundation of shared values to preserve security and stability.



Headquartered in Naples, Italy, NAVEUR-NAVAF operates U.S. naval forces in the U.S. European Command (USEUCOM) and U.S. Africa Command (USAFRICOM) areas of responsibility. U.S. Sixth Fleet is permanently assigned to NAVEUR-NAVAF, and employs maritime forces through the full spectrum of joint and naval operations.



For more news from Truman, visit www.airlant.usff.navy.mil/cvn75/, www.facebook.com/cvn75, www.twitter.com/ussharrystruman, or http://instagram.com/uss_harrys.truman