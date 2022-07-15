Submarine Squadron 12 holds change of command

Photo By John Narewski | Vice Adm. William Houston, commander, Naval Submarine Forces, Submarine Force U.S....... read more read more Photo By John Narewski | Vice Adm. William Houston, commander, Naval Submarine Forces, Submarine Force U.S. Atlantic Fleet and Allied Submarine Command, awards Capt. Matthew Boland his second Legion of Merit award for his exceptionally meritorious performance as the Commander Submarine Squadron 12 during a traditional change of command ceremony held Friday, July 15, topside aboard the Virginia-class fast attack submarine USS Delaware (SSN 791) at Naval Submarine Base New London in Groton, Connecticut. Capt. Boland turned over command of the squadron to Capt. Thomas O’Donnell. (U.S. Navy Photo by John Narewski) see less | View Image Page

GROTON, Connecticut – Capt. Matthew Boland turned command of Submarine Squadron 12 over to Capt. Thomas O’Donnell in a traditional change of command ceremony held Friday, July 15, topside aboard the Virginia-class fast attack submarine USS Delaware (SSN 791) at Naval Submarine Base New London in Groton, Connecticut.



Vice Adm. William Houston, commander, Naval Submarine Forces, Submarine Force U.S. Atlantic Fleet and Allied Submarine Command, served as the presiding officer over the ceremony.



“The countless hours your staff put into trainers, administrative reviews, and certifications made our nation’s submarines ready for high-end, high-risk missions according to our national priorities,” Houston told Boland during his remarks. “You and your team made sure those crews were ready to face any challenge, and they did. Your crews conducted missions vital to the security of our nation and partners, bringing home critical intelligence, and further securing our advantage in the undersea domain.”



Houston awarded Boland his second Legion of Merit award for his exceptionally meritorious performance as the squadron commander. Houston told those in attendance Friday that Boland “spearheaded new initiatives to improve lethality in our force,” by developing an operational fundamentals course with the nearby Submarine School, supporting a state-of-the-art training facility at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard in Kittery, Maine, and dramatically reducing unplanned losses to ensure Squadron 12 units remained at 95 percent manning or higher.



“I’ve been honored and humbled over the last few years to be able to support some of the most exceptional submarine commanding officers and crews on Earth,” said Boland. “The boats of Squadron 12 have consistently answered our nation’s call with professionalism and commitment to excellence, deploying across the world and traveling hundreds of thousands of nautical miles with unmatched stealth and firepower to defend our country and friends – and deter our adversaries.



“As the Commodore, I’ve been incredibly proud to play my part in the success of those great crews,” he continued. “I’ve been blessed with an inexhaustible staff who have always put these waterfront submariners’ needs first. I am not going far, and I will be excited to see Capt. O’Donnell take Squadron 12 to new heights in the years ahead. I know this team will excel under his extraordinary leadership.”



After the command change, Boland is staying at Naval Submarine Base New London, where he joins the Tactical Analysis Group at the Naval Undersea Warfare Development Center.



“To my family, and all the Navy families of Groton, I can never thank you enough,” Boland said. “We could never execute our mission without your service and sacrifice on the home front. You give us peace of mind when path ahead is dangerous, and you make the fight worth it.”



O’Donnell arrives at Squadron 12 after working at U.S. Strategic Command.



“Commodore Boland’s leadership and dedication to the crews of Squadron 12 and the successful execution of their mission has been extraordinary,” O’Donnell said. “I am honored and humbled to stand at the helm of Squadron 12 as it holds the front line of our nation’s defense.



“The staff of Submarine Squadron 12 has proven that they are ready, willing and able to continue the exceptional track record set under Commodore Boland’s command,” he continued.



“You have a significant and challenging task ahead of you,” Houston told O’Donnell in his remarks. “I know you will lean into that challenge and you will be ready. ... You were hand selected for this position and I have no doubt that you will succeed.”



Fast-attack submarines are multi-mission platforms enabling five of the six Navy maritime strategy core capabilities – sea control, power projection, forward presence, maritime security and deterrence. They are designed to excel in anti-submarine warfare, anti-ship warfare, strike warfare, special operations, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, irregular warfare and mine warfare. Fast-attack submarines project power ashore with special operations forces and Tomahawk cruise missiles in the prevention or preparation of regional crises.