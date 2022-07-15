SFS CSS: A one woman shop

TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, Fla.—Tyndall Air Force Base is a force to be reckoned with, not only because it is tasked with training the world’s only F-22 Raptor pilots but because of the Airmen behind the scenes who work relentlessly to drive the mission.



Among the many support roles that go into training and projecting airpower is Administrative Airmen. In charge of the 325th Security Forces Squadron’s commander support staff is Airman 1st Class Quindarra Emerson.



Since arriving at Tyndall in December 2020, Emerson has been in charge of ensuring that over 200 Defenders are able to processing and out the unit. This includes finishing the paperwork to officially gain them into the squadron or sending them out on deployments.



“If I was not here to handle things it would get hectic quick,” Emerson laughed. “Even though CSS isn’t considered mission essential, my job is definitely important.”



As CSS, Emerson serves as the backbone of the 325th SFS by taking as many duties off the commander’s plate as possible. This includes scheduling appointments, processing Airmen’s leave, routing up finance requests and much more.



“I was told that if I could run [security forces] CSS then I could run anywhere else because I got the ‘hard unit’ first,” Emerson recalled. “Well, I didn’t have an admin supervisor to teach me my job when I got here and it was a tough time.”



According to Emerson, her 42-day technical training taught her basics such as email etiquette and how to navigate Air Force programs, but she expected more guidance upon her arrival to Tyndall. With her supervisor being a Defender by trade, she had to learn how to accomplish her Administrative duties on her own.



“Emerson plays a critical part at Tyndall because she supports such an important squadron,” said Keywonna Martin, 325th SFS unit program coordinator. “Security Forces protects the entire base and behind them is [Airman] Emerson, ensuring tasks are done in a timely and professional manner.”



Today, Emerson has found her confidence operating as the only CSS Airman in the squadron, however she will always remember the adversity she faced in the beginning.



“For a while, I was by myself just trying to figure it all out,” she recalled. “It was challenging but at the same time, very rewarding. I know if I could manage all of these Airmen and still manage to be helpful to the commander, I could do anything in this field.”

