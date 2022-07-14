3rd Infantry Division hosts a commemoration in honor of Bastille Day

Photo By Pfc. Summer Parish | French Brig. Gen. Jean-Pierre Fague, deputy commanding general for the 3rd Infantry...... read more read more Photo By Pfc. Summer Parish | French Brig. Gen. Jean-Pierre Fague, deputy commanding general for the 3rd Infantry Division, speaks during a Bastille Day commemoration, July 14, 2022, at the Alwyn Cashe Memorial Garden on Fort Stewart, Georgia. Bastille Day is the public holiday celebrating the fall of the prison Bastille in France. Fague joined the 3rd ID in July 2021 through the U.S. Army’s Military Personnel Exchange Program, a program designed to strengthen bonds of friendship, understanding, and interoperability between countries and their respective militaries. The 3rd ID, nicknamed the “Rock of the Marne,” has a long history with France, and earned its name from its immortal stand against a vicious German offensive in defense of Paris during the Second Battle of the Marne. see less | View Image Page

FORT STEWART, Ga. – The 3rd Infantry Division hosted a Bastille Day commemoration at Alwyn Cashe Memorial Garden here July 14, 2022.



Bastille Day, also known as la Fete nationale francaise or le 14 juillet in France, is a public holiday that celebrates the fall of the prison and fortress of Bastille. It is an event credited with ushering in the French Revolution and the abolishment of feudalism. French Brig. Gen. Jean-Pierre Fague, the deputy commanding general for readiness of 3rd ID, gave remarks during the commemoration.



“Bastille Day is not only a day of celebration for France, but for all democracies, and for the French-US relationships,” said Fague.



Fague joined the 3rd ID in July 2021 through the U.S Army’s Military Personnel Exchange Program (MPEP) to become the Deputy Commanding General for Readiness, which is a second-of-its-kind for the U.S. and French Armies through the MPEP. This program is designed to strengthen bonds of friendship, understanding and interoperability between the countries and their respective military organizations.



Fague expressed the meaning of Bastille Day to him by using the words grateful and honored, and he highlighted the relation of Fort Stewart’s 3rd ID and their celebration of Bastille Day through his position in this special partnership.



“My presence here today, wearing proudly the American flag on my shoulder, is the obvious evidence of this enduring friendship,” said Fague.



The 3rd ID is nicknamed the “Rock of the Marne,” due to its immortal stand against Germany in defense of Paris beginning July 15, in 1918.



“Looking closely at history, the French and the American Revolutions were sisters and the universal nature of these values,” said Fague. “This is probably what inspired Benjamin Franklin, a founding father, when he said that ‘Each man has two countries – His own, and France.’”



An Army reserve ambassador, Luis Carreras, attended the Bastille Day celebration and explained the importance of remembering our history.



“A lot of other people have sacrificed their lives and I’m happy to see that we’re coming together again to celebrate; it’s so important,” said Carreras.



U.S.-French diplomatic relations stretch back more than 225 years. The U.S. and France have a shared commitment to support democracy, liberty, and freedom at home and abroad.