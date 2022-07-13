101st Hosts Tour For Downeast Horizons

MAINE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Me. (July. 13th, 2022) -- The members at the 101st Air Refueling Wing were fortunate enough to welcome kids from Downeast Horizons to visit our base and check out the KC-135s that we have here. Downeast Horizons is a non-profit organization that assists and supports individuals with developmental disabilities to live complete and fulfilling lives. This visit was made possible due to one of our enlisted members working at Downeast Horizons when they are not in uniform.



“Our goal was to introduce our kids to an experience that they might not get to see without this visit,” said Staff Sgt. Kaitlyn Field, a Financial Technician at the 101st, and the Children’s Administrator for Downeast Horizons. “Being able to tour the KC-135 was amazing for them and you could tell how intrigued they were. Hearing some of these kids' dreams and what they want to be when they grow up made it seem like a visit to our base would inspire them quite a bit. We wanted to give them a real perspective on what we do here.”



Along with SSgt. Field spearheading this visit and tour, she also had the help of one of her coworkers as well as a personal friend of hers, Crystal Buzzell, the Children’s Office Manager and Behavioral Health Professional for Downeast Horizons.



“One of our big goals was to give our kids the opportunity to ask questions and to get an up close look at the planes we see constantly flying over us in the Bangor area,” said Buzzell. “This experience was truly unique for them and to see them engage and be close to the men and women in uniform was amazing. This tour was just what we had hoped for and so much more, the kids can’t stop talking about how much fun they had. We are extremely fortunate for the opportunity.”



Being in the Air National Guard comes with a unique benefit such as what SSgt. Field is doing with Downeast Horizon. Being able to work in a civilian job while serving in the military can seem like a steep undertaking, but it can also provide more opportunities both professionally and personally.



“Being out here in the Guard and having the connections that I do helped a lot when it came to making this happen,” said SSgt. Field. “Everyone that played a role in this tour was so amazing and helpful for our kids. We definitely have some good people out here and they helped provide these kids with an experience I’m sure they won’t soon forget.”

