Fallen Warrior: Lt. Col. William Schroeder

For our Fallen Warrior commemoration this week, we remember Lt. Col. William Schroeder, Special Operations Weather Officer and the commander of the 342nd Special Tactics Training Squadron at Lackland Air Force Base.

Schroeder was born in 1977 in Vermillion, South Dakota. He commissioned as a second lieutenant through the Air Force ROTC program at Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa, in 1999.

In April of 2016, Schroeder placed himself between a gunman and the squadron's first sergeant, saving her life and other Airmen in the shop. He was fatally wounded in the struggle.

Schroeder was posthumously awarded the Airman's Medal for his heroism and was buried with full military honors at Arlington National Cemetery.

Editor's note: The Fallen Warrior series highlights Fallen Warriors who exemplify our core values and paid the ultimate sacrifice. Take a moment to honor this week’s hero.

