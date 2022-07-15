Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fallen Warrior: Lt. Col. William Schroeder

    BILOXI, MS, UNITED STATES

    07.15.2022

    Courtesy Story

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    For our Fallen Warrior commemoration this week, we remember Lt. Col. William Schroeder, Special Operations Weather Officer and the commander of the 342nd Special Tactics Training Squadron at Lackland Air Force Base.
    Schroeder was born in 1977 in Vermillion, South Dakota. He commissioned as a second lieutenant through the Air Force ROTC program at Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa, in 1999.
    In April of 2016, Schroeder placed himself between a gunman and the squadron's first sergeant, saving her life and other Airmen in the shop. He was fatally wounded in the struggle.
    Schroeder was posthumously awarded the Airman's Medal for his heroism and was buried with full military honors at Arlington National Cemetery.
    Editor's note: The Fallen Warrior series highlights Fallen Warriors who exemplify our core values and paid the ultimate sacrifice. Take a moment to honor this week’s hero.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.15.2022
    Date Posted: 07.15.2022 08:50
    Story ID: 425053
    Location: BILOXI, MS, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fallen Warrior: Lt. Col. William Schroeder, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fallen Warrior
    Keesler Air Force Base

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT