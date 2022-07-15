NSF Diego Garcia Change of Command 2022

DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (July 15, 2022) – Capt. John F. Wilson assumed command of U.S. Navy Support Facility (NSF) Diego Garcia from Capt. Richard D. Payne during a change of command ceremony, July 15, 2022.



During the ceremony, Capt. Payne, who had commanded NSF Diego Garcia since July 6, 2021, took the opportunity to thank everyone for their effort over the past year.



“Ladies and gentlemen, we are truly one island, one team, with one mission,” said Capt. Payne, referencing the long standing motto for NSF Diego Garcia. “We are too far, and too remote, to do this job alone. I have counted on you, and you have not let me down.”



During his time in Diego Garcia, Capt. Payne successfully led NSF Diego Garcia through several challenges, one of which has affected the entire world, the global pandemic known as COVID-19. His steadfast determination in guaranteeing the wellbeing of all personnel under his purview will forever change the way commanding officers are trained.



Capt. Payne will next report to Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Intelligence & Security where he will continue leading through exceptional example.



Originally from Lothian, Maryland, Capt. Wilson brings 23 years of Navy experience with him since entering the U.S. Navy through Officer Candidate School in 1999. Upon earning his “Wings of Gold” in 2002, Capt. Wilson was selected for EA/6B “Prowler”, the U.S. Navy’s carrier based electronic attack platform stationed at Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, WA.



After completing his initial EA/6B training with the “Vikings” of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 129, Capt. Wilson started his first operational sea tour with the “Rooks” of VAQ-137 embarked on the USS Enterprise (CVN 65), where he participated in Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom from 2003 to 2006.



Capt. Wilson said he’s hopeful and determined to carry on in the path created by Capt. Payne and the Diego Garcia team for the duty of ensuring mission success.



“With that duty comes the responsibility for each of us to recognize our individual roles and where best we can apply our strengths, and look to shore up our weaknesses with support from others, while also being vigilant to lending a helping hand, or heart, to those in need,” said Capt. Wilson.



“That is why I challenge myself, and ask you to join me, just as you have with Capt. Payne, in your commitments to our mission of ‘ready to fight tonight’, while preparing for the fight tomorrow.”



For more news from U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia, check out our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/nsfdg

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.15.2022 Date Posted: 07.15.2022 08:22 Story ID: 425052 Location: DIEGO GARCIA, IO Hometown: LOTHIAN, MD, US Hometown: PAMPA, TX, US Web Views: 12 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NSF Diego Garcia Change of Command 2022, by PO2 Jan David Mercado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.